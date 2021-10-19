Best Buy Black Friday sale now live - these are the best deals

The Best Buy Black Friday sale is underway with hundreds of products already on sale. We've cast our eyes across all the early deals to bring you some of the very best right here so do have a browse below. You'll find everything exciting from the world of tech, including TVs, laptops, cell phones, Chromebooks, headphones, iPads and air fryers.

Remember, too, that the listed offers available from this date will be under the Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee, which promises that prices on these items will not drop lower before November 26. You can be sure an item is included by keeping an eye out for the 'Black Friday Prices Guaranteed' label above the price on the store page.

If this isn't enough for you, Best Buy has also announced that its full Black Friday sale will officially begin on November 19 – a whole week before the day itself. Expect even more reductions from then.

Early Best Buy Black Friday deals - top offers

Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV: $749 $599 at Best Buy

Save $150 – Best Buy actually jumped the gun and reduced this massive 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV to $599 ahead of time. While not a truly top of the line OLED or QLED set, it's a strong start to this year's Black Friday TV deals. It's an excellent price for a TV of this size that will give you a clear 4K picture and HDR support for a budget price.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 (8th Gen, 32GB): $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – Stock of the last generation Apple tablet has been difficult to find over recent months but Best Buy has managed to snag some for its Black Friday iPad deals. This is the lowest price we've ever seen so definitely grab this while you can as we don't expect it to be around for long.

View Deal

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 – Best Buy has a great price for this Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer in its early Black Friday sale. A huge $80 discount brings it down to a much more palatable $50. It's the sort of price that could easily tempt you to try out this alternative and healthier way of cooking.

View Deal

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $259 $99 at Best Buy

Save $160 – There's a massive $160 off this HP Chromebook to bring it down to just $99. It features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM and a 32GB hard drive, which is ideal for very light and basic work or browsing. Usually, for a laptop with this spec, you're always going to be paying over $100 so it's terrific value for money.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $102 – The Sony WH-1000XM4s are generally considered to be one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling wireless headphones you can buy, so you'll want to snap up this record low price while you can. Previously, they had only been reduced by around $70, but this current discount matches the deal we saw during this year's Amazon Prime Day. It's a terrific price so don't miss out.

View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 – Best Buy has a huge selection of laptops on sale in its early Black Friday sale, but we reckon this is one of the better ones. If you need a general all-purpose machine for everyday browsing or basic offices tasks on a budget this will fit the bill nicely. The solid spec includes a fast i3 processor, a healthy 8GB RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Keurig K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Here's a great price for a pod coffee maker from excellent manufacturer Keurig. As well as other types of coffee, this machine is ideal if you love a latte and want to make one easily from the comfort of home thanks to the in-built milk frother attachment.

View Deal

27-inch Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor: $449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 – When it comes to gaming monitors, the Dell S2721DGF is definitely one of the best options available at this discounted price. It features a super-sharp IPS panel, support for resolutions up to 1440p and a 165Hz refresh rate. For those who want their games to look as best as possible – and have the rig with the power to back it up – this is the ideal choice.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – This saving on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 brings it down to its lowest price yet. The phone is completely unlocked, supports 5G and comes with 128GB of storage. You can also choose to upgrade to the version with 256GB storage for an extra $50.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: $349 $169 at Best Buy

Save $180 – This is a tempting price for the Beats Studio 3 headphones. In our review, we found them to be a capable pair of cans with a solid build and lengthy battery life. They were let down a little by the overall sound quality and disappointing noise-cancellation, though. There could be improvements with more expensive alternatives in the Black Friday headphone deals.

View Deal

That's just some of the headline offers available right now in Best Buy's first wave of Black Friday deals. We'll add more standouts as and when we come across them, but there are hundreds to go through! Remember, too, that over the coming weeks you'll be able to find many more of the highlights in our round-up of this year's Best Buy Black Friday deals as the sale continues.

We're seeing multiple retailers picking up speed now, as we've recently had some news on this year's Walmart Black Friday deals as well. Meanwhile, the Epic Amazon Deals promotion is set to continue for the next two weeks as a prelude to the Amazon Black Friday deals event in November.

Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Cautious about pulling the trigger too early on a Black Friday deal this October just in case a better reduction is made available over the coming weeks? Best Buy is calming those fears with its Black Friday Price Guarantee.

Detailed in Best Buy's latest announcement, it promises that any products featured in the sale from October 19 will not go any lower in price before Black Friday. If for some reason, they do, you'll be able to reclaim the difference back. For My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members, the process is simple and you'll be automatically refunded. Others will need to contact Best Buy customer care or pop into a store to show their receipt and you'll be reimbursed the difference through the retailer's Price Match Guarantee.

It's important to stress that this guarantee only applies up to Black Friday - not including. So, if a product in the early sale is reduced even further on November 26 you won't be able to claim the difference back. However, you do ensure you get your most wanted items as early as possible – something highly encouraged this year with the ongoing global supply chain issues.