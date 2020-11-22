Best Buy Black Friday deals are live: 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch, laptops, and more

Best Buy Black Friday deals are live at the official 2020 sale that launched just less than a week away from the official big day. The retailer is kicking things off early this year with incredible Black Friday deals that you can shop today, including 4K TVs, the Nintendo Switch, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances, and so much more. To help you find the very best bargains, we've rounded up the top Best Buy Black Friday deals for you below.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale includes incredible TV deals like this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for only $279.99 (was $399.99) and this 65-inch 4K TV marked down to just $249.99 (was $499.99).



You'll also find cheap laptop deals include this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 on sale for just $299 (was $449.99) and a massive $500 discount on the HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 laptop.



Other standout discounts include the Fitbit Charge 4 on sale for a record-low price of $99, a $200 discount on the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum, and the top-rated Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones discounted to an all-time low of $199.99.



See more of our top picks from the Best Buy Black Friday sale below and keep in mind, stock is limited, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Best Buy Black Friday deals 2020

Hisense 65-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 months Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299.99 at Best Buy

Ok, so there are new consoles on the block right now, but this Black Friday deal from Best Buy shows it's not all about the PS5 and Xbox this November. This Switch bundle can score you not just a free copy of Mario Kart 8, but also 3 free months of Nintendo Switch Online. Not bad, but you'll have to hurry to grab it when it's live as we've already seen it sell out in a previous flash sale.

HP 14-inch Chromebook: $299 $129 at Best Buy

Grab a 14-inch HP Chromebook at $170 off, saving 56% off the list price with this Black Friday deal. The HP 14-inch Chromebook has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of on-device storage, which will get you online and working in Google's cloud ecosystem.View Deal

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At half price, this Insignia 6qt pressure cooker is sure to be a popular buy this Black Friday at Best Buy. Although a fairly common sale item, we don't normally see price cuts quite this low, so we definitely think it's a great pick-up if you're looking for an appliance that's really useful for easy to prepare meals.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones, some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, are seriously discounted at $72 off with this Black Friday deal.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99 on Best Buy

Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Best Buy deal, a savings of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The 6 Series set features smart capabilities, and you'll get to experience clear, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Crystal 4K display.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this core i3 laptop from Lenovo, perfect for personal use or light professional requirements. With up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you can relax and enjoy your time browsing without the stress of keeping a charger to hand. Not only that, but there's a stunning 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this machine - excellent value for this price.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Best Buy

Save $150 - For a limited time, Best Buy has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $199 in this early Black Friday deal. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $300 at Best Buy

Save $200 - The Roomba 960 comes Wi-Fi-enabled and was designed with homes with pets in mind. Powerful suction and a high-efficiency filter traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - Cheap 4K TVs have been incredibly popular this year in the early-Black Friday sales and this 50-inch TCL is sure to be a real hit when it goes live. Sure, it's no Samsung or LG display, but it's still 4K, has HDR, and even a whole host of smart TV functionality in the form of Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599.99 $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $500 - this HP Spectre x360 15 is quite literally one of the best ultrabooks money can buy, especially after a $500 price cut. With a 4K OLED screen, Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're looking to get some lavish specs here in an absolutely stunning premium form-factor.

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

