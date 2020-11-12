Beats Studio 3 are an incredible 50% off with this early Black Friday deal

Want Beats-quality audio at a serious discount? This early Black Friday deal saves 50% off the list price of the Beats Studio 3 headphones thanks to Target's holiday discounts. (Not in the US? Scroll below for deals in your region.)

The Beats Studio 3 are premium over-ear headphones that are comfortable to wear, easy to pair, and have great battery life. While not the highest-quality sound compared to competitors, it easily blows other cans out of the water at this price.

Beats Studio 3: $349 $175 at Target

Pick up the Beats Studio 3 for a whopping 50% off with this early Black Friday Target deal that knocks $175 off the list price. With great connectivity, comfort, and battery life, the Beats Studio 3 are a great pair of cans – and even better at this price point.View Deal

The Target deal offers the Beats Studio 3 in most colors, but if you're not as picky, you can pick them up for even cheaper on Amazon in the cream-inside-gray-outside 'Shadow Gray' or Red colors:

Beats Studio 3: $349 $167 on Amazon

Pick up the Beats Studio 3 for a colossal 53% off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal that shaves $183 off the list price. Featuring great connectivity, a comfortable fit, and excellent battery life, you can't beat the Beats Studio 3 at this price.View Deal

