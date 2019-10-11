Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones deal sees price slashed in half

Buying a pair of wireless headphones can be expensive, especially if you're looking for something stylish; however, a good deal can make the difference between breaking the bank and getting the headphones you want at a wallet-friendly price.

We usually see the best headphone deals around Black Friday, but this fantastic Amazon deal sees the price of the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones slashed in half.

These Beats headphones were the first fruits of Apple's deal to buy Dr. Dre's Beats brand, and first came out in 2016, so they aren't the most up-to-date headphones on the market.

If you're an audiophile looking for pure audio fidelity, these probably aren't the headphones for you; with a very bassy presentation, they're mainly suited to dance music.

However, they still have lots of the modern conveniences you would expect from a pair of wireless headphones, including excellent Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Read our Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones review

Today's best Beats headphones deal