Headphone deals: save big on headphones this holiday season

Black Friday, the biggest shopping holiday of the year, is quickly approaching. And what better way to work off the Thanksgiving feast than by trekking out to your local shopping center at the break of dawn.

Those brave enough to fend off large crowds will find the hottest headphones for cheap, but you'll need a plan of attack. Without one, it's all too easy to get lost in the thick of the madness and lose out on the sales. We don't want that to happen to you, so we've gathered all the best Black Friday deals on headphones.

Keep it locked to this page, as we'll be updating this page frequently ahead of Black Friday with retail ad leaks, online store price announcements and more. Whether you looking for serious discounts on Beats by Dr. Dre or a set of cheap earbuds, keep it locked on this page before Black Friday and stick around for Cyber Monday. We'll refresh the page with brand new deals for Monday's internet festivities.

On-ear headphone deals

For the music lover in your life who needs a set of travel-friendly headphones that are rest comfortably on the ear. These are great on-the-go, at the gym or on the computer.

Check out this sweet Black Friday deal, Micro Center has the Audio-Technica SonicFuel headphones for $29.99.

On Black Friday, hhgregg has the Beats Solo 2 for $149.99.

For an affordable option on Black Friday, Microsoft is offering the Coloud Boom Nokia headphones online for just $14.99.

For a stylish set of headphones on Black Friday, RadioShack has the Sol Republic Tracks for just $59.99.

Looking for a stellar deal on some hot headphones? Best Buy's Black Friday deal has the Beats Solo HD - only $79.99.

On Black Friday, Microsoft is also selling the Beats Solo HD online for $79.99.

On Black Friday, Best Buy has the Samsung Level slashed down to $99.99.

For a cheaper option on Black Friday, RadioShack will have the JBL J55a headphones for $29.99.

If portability is key, check out this Black Friday deal. Micro Center has the Koss Porta Pro KTC for $69.99.

Over-the-ear headphone deals

If noise-isolation and deep sound and bass performance appeal to you, you'll want to check these out.

Check out this killer Black Friday deal, Best Buy has the iconic Beats Studio for $199.99.

Need a cozy, cheap set of headphones? On Black Friday, hhgregg has the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones for $24.99.

On Black Friday, Micro Center has the Audio-Technica ATH-T200 headphones for $19.99.

Need a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the holidays? Then nab these Sony Noise Canceling Headphones for $24.99 from Staples. They're so cheap, you can buy a pair for everyone in your family who needs a moment or two of silence.

In-ear headphone deals

If the music lover in your life likes to wrap up headphones and stick them right into a pocket, or if headphones that are perfect for working out and for a private listening experience interest them, these are the ones to get.

For Black Friday, Best Buy has the urBeats slashed down to $59.99.

Looking for a high-quality, but cheap set of earbuds on Black Friday? Micro Center has the Koss KEB6iK for $9.99.

Need stocking-stuffers on Black Friday? Best Buy has the Skullcandy Jib earbuds for $4.99.

Looking for a cheap, fashionable pair of earbuds on Black Friday? hhgregg has Sony Fashion earbuds for $4.99.

Shopping for a pair of earbuds perfect for the gym on Black Friday? Best Buy has the Yurbuds - Ironman Inspire Duro for $19.99.

Black Friday deals at Best Buy include the LG Tone+ wireless earbuds for $39.99.