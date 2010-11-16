Facebook messaging also brings Office integration

Microsoft has announced that the arrival of Facebook's messaging platform also brings in another significant addition – with Office documents now accessible from your Facebook page.

Facebook's new messaging platform – which Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg described as the "future of modern messaging"– not only brings together instant messaging, texts, mail and Facebook messages, but also can incorporate Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents via Office Web Apps.

Microsoft's corporate VP of Office, Takeshi Numoto, blogged: "Facebook's new messaging platform integrates the Office Web Apps to enable Facebook users to view Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents with just one click.

Share ideas

"As you know, Office helps you create stunning documents that bring your ideas to life. Now you can easily share those ideas with your friends and family on Facebook," he added

"I'm really excited about being able to make it even easier for people to use Office to access and share information across different devices, networks and platforms.

"With the Office Web Apps on Facebook, you have even more ways to express yourself with Office and easily share your thoughts with people that are important to you."

View on Office.com

Essentially, when you receive a Facebook message with an Office doc attachment – you have the option to 'View on Office.com' or 'Download' allowing you to access the data.

"So go ahead! Create a personalized invitation to your dinner party next Saturday with Word or share that killer PowerPoint presentation you delivered for your school project," added Numoto.

"Let your ideas run free and inspire you to create something unique and share it on Facebook using Office. "