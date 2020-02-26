Apple sale event at Best Buy: deals on the iPhone 11, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch & more

Score massive price cuts on Apple's best-selling devices at Best Buy's Apple sale event that's happening right now. You can save up to $250 on a range of Apple products which include MacBooks, iPads, headphones, smartwatches, the iPhone, and more.



Best Buy's top Apple deals include the latest model iPad on sale for $279, a $250 discount on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air, and the 2019 Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $139.99. You can also find bargains on the latest iPhone with up to $375 in savings with qualified activation and trade-in. If you're looking for a smartwatch bargain, you can save $50 on the popular Powerbeats Pro earbuds when you purchase an Apple Watch.



Shop more of Best Buy's top discounts below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $139.99 at Best Buy

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $139.99 at Best Buy. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Headphones: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats 3 headphones are on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. That's a $110 discount and the best price we've found for the water-resistant wireless earbuds.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in grey and desert sand.

Apple Watch 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can snag the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $199 and save $50 on the Powerbeats Pro at Best Buy. The Series 3 smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 at Best Buy

Get the latest Apple Watch for $399 and receive a $50 price cut on the Powerbeats Pro. The Apple Watch 5 includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls.



Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the latest model Apple iPad at Best Buy. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life. The tablet is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $359.99 at Best Buy. The powerful tablet packs 128GB of storage, provides up to 10 hours of battery life and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

Apple MacBook Air: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

You can save $250 on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at Best Buy. The lightweight laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a fifth-generation Intel Core processor.

Apple MacBook Pro: $3,799.99 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a whopping $1,100 price cut on the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The powerful laptop features a 6-core Intel i9 processor and packs 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

