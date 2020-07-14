Apple iPad sale: the powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets a massive $370 price cut

The 2020 back-to-school season is here, and we've found a fantastic deal on a powerful tablet to start off your new year. Right now, B&H Photo has the 2018 Apple iPad Pro on sale for $929. That's a massive $370 discount and the best price we've found for the 12.9-inch tablet.



The best-selling iPad Pro features a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. Perfect for students, the compact iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering an A12X Bionic chip and 256GB of storage. The 2018 tablet also features an impressive camera system and provides an all-day battery life of ten hours.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the iPad Pro and only $30 more than the all-time record-low price. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better bargain anytime soon.

Today's best iPad Pro deal:

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $1,299 $929 at B&H Photo

For a limited time, you can get the 2018 iPad Pro on sale for $929. That's a $370 discount for the 12.9-inch table that features 256GB of storage and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

