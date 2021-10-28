Amazon just dropped new early Black Friday deals - here are the 13 best picks

Amazon has been dropping early Black Friday deals throughout the month of October, and today's new batch of bargains don't disappoint. We've sorted through Amazon's early Black Friday sale to bring you the 13 best deals just below.



Amazon's early Black Friday deals allow you to get a head start on your holiday shopping, and thanks to record-low prices, you can also score incredible bargains before the official Black Friday sale even begins.

Some of today's best deals include LG's brilliant C1 OLED TV down to a record-low price of $1,796.99 (was $2,499.99), the all-new Blink Mini security camera marked down to just $24.99 (was $34.99), and best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249).



Amazon's early Black Friday sale also includes record-low prices on appliances like the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $318.99 (was $599.99), a massive $81 discount on the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker, and this Power Blender from Ninja on sale for $79.99 (was $139.99).



Keep in mind, these are limited-time offers and some of today's deals are valid for today only. We can't guarantee you'll see a better price during the official Amazon Black Friday sale, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Black Friday deals at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99 when you apply the promo code STREAM21 at checkout. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $5 more than last year's Black Friday price. View Deal

Image Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base: $599.99 $318.99 at Amazon

Save $281 - Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale has slashed the Shark IQ robot vacuum down to a record-low price of $318.99. The popular robot vacuum includes a self-emptying base and works with a compatible app so you can schedule your cleaning from anywhere. Please note, today's early Black Friday deal is valid for today only.

Image Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals including this 50-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $349.99. That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the feature-rich TV. This smart set comes with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant - a fantastic value for a 50-inch TV under $400. View Deal

Image Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: $199.99 $118.99 at Amazon

Save $81 - Today only, you can grab the top-rated Ninja Foodi pressure cooker and air fryer on sale for just $119.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event. That's a massive $81 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 10-in-1 pressure cooker-air fryer combo.

Image Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera is on sale for a record-low price of $24.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. View Deal

Image Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Amazon has the best-selling Apple AirPods on sale for $179. That's the best deal you can find right now and $30 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up today's price cut while you can. View Deal

Image Shark Pro+ Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop: $107.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $28 - A fantastic early Black Friday deal - we've just spotted the Shark Pro+ on sale for a record-low price of $79.99 at Amazon. The vacuum/mop combo is cordless for easy maneuvering and features powerful suction, plus the absorbent mop uses a disposable pad for easy maintenance.

Image Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,399.99 $1,098 at Amazon

Save $301 - Early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon has this Sony 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,098. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control. View Deal

Image Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon has an early Black Friday deal on the Blink outdoor security camera which is on sale for $69.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night. View Deal

Image Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save $16 - These top-rated pillows were a top-seller at last year's Black Friday deals event, and luckily for you, the queen-size pillow set is already on sale. For a limited time, Amazon has a 40% discount you can apply at checkout, which brings the gel pillows down to a record-low price of just $23.99. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

Image LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - One of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen, Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a $700 discount. View Deal

Image Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - An incredible early Black Friday deal, Amazon has the Ninja Foodi power blender on sale for $79.99 today only. That's a massive $60 discount and $15 less than the previous record-low. The powerful 1400 watt blender crushes, food processes, and makes dough, and features six preset programs so you can whip up smoothies and more with a touch of a button.

Image Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20.01 - A fantastic early Black Friday deal - Amazon has the Blink indoor security camera on sale for just $59.99. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the indoor security camera. The Blink camera includes two-way audio so you can see, hear and talk to people in your home and includes an impressive two-year battery life. View Deal

