Amazon devices are selling out on Black Friday - here's what will arrive before Xmas

Yep, the title is not simply hyperbole - Amazon's Black Friday deals on its own devices really are selling out quickly this year. If you're looking for a cheap smart hub, streaming stick, or home security camera then we highly recommend you put your order in sooner rather than later.

It's so bad this year, in fact, that we're seeing some delivery dates stretch all the way out to January in some extreme cases - like on the new 4th-gen Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99. Other Echo devices and bundles are also in high demand right now so it's definitely go-time if you're looking for a smart speaker - these delivery times are only going to stretch out further from here people.

It's not all doom and gloom, however. There are a couple of decent Amazon Black Friday deals on its own devices available for quick delivery today - all of which we've rounded up just below. Fire TV Sticks, smart home security devices, and kid's Kindle devices are all still up for grabs so you're in luck if those items are on your shopping list.

Note, for comparison's sake we've added all Amazon device deals that are on backorder at the bottom of the article with current delivery estimates. It's worth noting that all these deals are all technically still available with their Black Friday prices - you'll just have to wait a while for delivery. They're all great Black Friday deals in their own right, so definitely consider them if you're willing to be patient.

Amazon deals still available

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon's Black Friday deals event has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for a record-low price of just $17.99. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic Black Friday deal is currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34.99. That's the cheapest deal you can find and the first discount we've seen on the powerful streaming device. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and features support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6. We don't predict you'll see a better bargain during the official Amazon Black Friday sale, so we've snag today's record-low price while you can.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Amazon Ring Wired and Ring Chime bundle: $79 Amazon Ring Wired and Ring Chime bundle: $79 $71 at Amazon

Save 10% - Save some cash on this Amazon Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) with Amazon Ring Chime combo during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Featuring 1080p video, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and real-time notification to your mobile device and high-contrast nightvision so you can always see visitors clearly, no matter the conditions.

Amazon Kindle Kids: $109.99 Amazon Kindle Kids: $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – The Kindle Kids edition is similar to the standard model, but it comes in a protective case (that comes in a variety of colors) as well as including Amazon Kids+ for a year. If you've got a little one who wants to read more, the Kindle Kids could be the best route to go for them.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $19.99 - the cheapest deal we've seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Echo Auto: $49.99 Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - This Amazon Black Friday deal has a massive 70% discount on the handy Echo Auto. That brings the price down to just $199 which is the lowest price we've seen. The Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Amazon Black Friday deals on backorder

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + free Sengled bulb: $54.99 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + free Sengled bulb: $54.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $34.99 - This Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes 63% off the price of the third-gen Echo Dot - and includes a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb. The smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all you have to do is ask Alexa.

On backorder until December 15th - 20th

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Our favorite Black Friday device deal is a massive 40% discount on the best-selling Echo Dot. That brings Amazon's latest smart speaker down to just $29.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price and a fantastic deal for this Alexa-enabled speaker.

On backorder until January 4th - 10th

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Amazon's Black Friday deals event has the best-selling Echo on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

On backorder until December 2nd

Echo Dot with Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 Echo Dot with Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Amazon's Black Friday deals event has the Ring Video Doorbell wired on sale for a record-low price of $41.99, and a free 4th generation Echo Dot smart speaker. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

On backorder until December 15th to 20th

Ring Wired video doorbell and Amazon Echo Dot: $99.98 Ring Wired video doorbell and Amazon Echo Dot: $99.98 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $38 - Bundles are a great way to save on smart home tech on Black Friday. Not only has Amazon dropped the price of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired (see below), it's also bundling the device with a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation), which is also currently discounted to just $19.99.

On backorder until December 15th to 20th

$144 Amazon Ring Wired and Amazon Echo Show bundle: $144 $61 at Amazon

Save $82 - Get more than half off this Amazon Ring Wired Video Doorbell and Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) bundle with 1080p video recording, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and customizable privacy protection with real-time notifications sent right to your phone.

On backorder until December 15th to 17th

$99.99 Ring Video Doorbell (2020): $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the latest Ring doorbell, with 1080p footage and improved motion detection. It's back down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday. Get notifications when someone's at the door, watch footage on your phone, control it using Alexa – the latest Ring doorbell does it all.

On backorder until December 4th to 12th

$144.98 Ring Stick Up Cam bundle with Echo Show 5: $144.98 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $49.99 - Bundle deals are a great way to save a huge chunk of cash on Black Friday, and this is one of the best we've seen so far. All Ring cameras are Alexa-compatible, and this pairing will let you view footage and speak to visitors from anywhere in your home via the Echo Show.

On backorder until December 4th to 17th

$219.99 Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundle with Echo Show 5: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This battery-powered Ring camera can be stuck anywhere you like, and lets you see, hear, speak to guests from anywhere in your house through the Echo Show. This bundle was already cheaper than buying the two devices separately, and with an extra $70 off for Black Friday it's even better value.

On backorder until December 15th to 17th

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a Black Friday deal on a smart home display, Amazon has the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

On backorder until December 15th to 19th

All-new Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini: $119.98 All-new Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini: $119.98 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $29.99 - Our favorite Black Friday bundle deal is the All-new Echo Show 5 with the Blink Mini that's on sale for $49.99 at Amazon. The Echo Show 5 smart display retails for $49.99 on its own so with this deal you're getting a Blink Mini security camera for just $5. The Blink Mini works with the Echo Show so you can monitor your home from your display.

On backorder until December 20th to 22nd

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release): $109.99 Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release): $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Black Friday and Cyber Monday are among the best times of the year to score an Amazon device for less. One of the best deals we've found this year is on this 2019 Echo Show 8, which offers an 8-inch HD display, stereo speakers, and a whole lot of convenience in accessing and controlling your smart home devices. It's almost 50% off this time around, the cheapest we've seen it this year. Plus, if you do a trade-in with one of your existing Echo devices, you can get up to $30 in the form of a gift card.

On backorder until December 6th

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 All-new Kindle Paperwhite: $139.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save $35 – The newest Kindle Paperwhite just got its first-ever price cut in the US at Amazon's Black Friday deals event and it brings the e-reader down to just above $100. If you're after a Kindle with some nice quality of life additions like a blue light filter and a long battery life, this is the deal to get this Black Friday.

On backorder until December 6th

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – Amazon's most basic Kindle is still on sale today despite all selling out of immediate stock. If you're looking to bag one at this price we'd hurry although note - the soonest delivery date is now late December. Unsurprisingly this excellent little e-reader is really popular this year thanks to its combination of great software and super long battery life.

On backorder until December 27th to 30th