Amazon deal alert: Fire TV Stick, phone sanitizer, AirPods, Webcam and more

We've scoured Amazon's site to find today's best deals that include a wide range of products. The latest Amazon sales include price cuts on best-selling items like streaming devices, earbuds, tablets, activity trackers, appliances and more.

Amazon's top deals include a $17 discount for Prime Members on the Alexa-enabled Fire TV stick, the latest model AirPods on sale for $139, and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet down to record low price of $59.99.



If you're interested in home items, Amazon has the Ring Doorbell on sale for $169, and today only you can save $200 on the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum. We've also found the HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer currently in stock for $79.99 and the Amazon's Choice Genius webcam on sale for $49.99.



Shop more of our top Amazon sale picks below, and keep in mind, these deals are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon deals:

Lovphone iPhone Armband: $8.98 $8.53 at Amazon

Compatible with several iPhone and Android smartphone models, you can apply a 5% coupon to get the Lovphone armband on sale for $8.53 at Amazon. The adjustable band is waterproof and features a convenient built-in hidden key holder and card slot.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $22.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Genius Full HD Conference Webcam: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You can save $10 on the Genius Full HD Conference Webcam. The webcam features a120 degree ultra wide angle lens and includes a built-in high sensitive stereo microphone.

View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Today only, you can save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 7-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

View Deal

HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer: $79.99 at Amazon

Currently in stock, get the HoMedics UV-Clean phone sanitizer for $79.99 at Amazon. Designed to fit a variety of phone sizes, the UV phone sanitizer claims to kill 99.9% of household germs, viruses, and bacteria.

View Deal

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $82.82 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $82.82 at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $139 at Amazon

You can score a $20 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

A fantastic budget TV option, get the Toshiba 32-inch 4K TV on sale for $149.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $199 $169 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for $169. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your home from anywhere with notifications that are sent to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

View Deal

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum: $649.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Today only you can save $200 on the Roborock S6 robot vacuum at Amazon. The robotic vacuum cleaner allows you to set schedules and includes integrated mopping.

View Deal

Staying indoors? You can build an at home gym with deals on treadmills, bikes, weights and more.

You can also see our roundup of working from home essentials.