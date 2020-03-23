Amazon's best deals: AirPods, Fire TV Stick, hand sanitizer, Kindle, and more

We've scoured Amazon's site to find today's best cheap deals that include a wide range of products. The latest Amazon sales include price cuts on best-selling items like streaming devices, earbuds, tablets, cleaning items, webcams, monitors and more.

Amazon's top deals include a $17 discount for Prime Members on the Alexa-enabled Fire TV stick, the latest model AirPods on sale for $129, the all-new Kindle on sale for $59.99 and the top-rated BenQ 27-inch monitor on sale for $149.99.



We've also included essential cleaning items that are in stock like the H&S hand sanitizer on sale for $8.99 and the HoMedics UV-Clean phone sanitizer on sale for $79.99.



Shop more of our top Amazon sale picks below, and keep in mind, these deals are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon's best deals:

H&S hand sanitizer: $8.99 at Amazon

Currently in stock (ships within 6 to 10 days), the 300ML hand sanitizer claims to Kill 99.99% of many common harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $22.99 at Amazon. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Genius 120-degree Webcam: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

A perfect addition to an at home office, the best-selling Genius webcam is on ale for $49.99. The Full HD webcam features 120 degree ultra wide angle lens and includes a built-in high sensitive stereo microphone.

View Deal

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy your e-reader indoors and outdoors.

View Deal

HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer: $79.99 at Amazon

Currently in stock, get the HoMedics UV-Clean phone sanitizer for $79.99 at Amazon. Designed to fit a variety of phone sizes, the UV phone sanitizer claims to kill 99.9% of household germs, viruses, and bacteria.

View Deal

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $82.82 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $82.82 at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

View Deal

BenQ 27 Inch IPS Monitor: $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Get the top-rated 27-inch BenQ monitor on sale for $149.99 at Amazon. The monitor features a Full HD IPS widescreen display and an ultra-slim bezel for seamless multi-panel configurations.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129 at Amazon

You can score a $30 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

A fantastic budget TV option, get the Toshiba 32-inch 4K TV on sale for $149.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $199 $169 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for $169. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your home from anywhere with notifications that are sent to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $279. That's the best price we've found for the 10.2-inch tablet which packs 32GB of storage and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

View Deal

You can also see our round of home exercise equipment: deals on treadmills, bikes, and weights.



You can also see our roundup of working from home essentials.