Black Friday preview at Amazon: deals on TVs, the Instant Pot, Apple Watch & more

Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner, and the retail giant Amazon is getting a head start with holiday deals that you can shop right now. Amazon's best pre-Black Friday bargains include massive discounts on 4K TVs, top-brand vacuums, kitchen appliances, the latest Apple Watch, Amazon devices, and more.



Amazon's top bargains include the best-selling Instant Pot Lux80 that's on sale for $54.99 today only. That's a $24 discount and the lowest price we've found for the eight-quart pressure cooker. Another fantastic deal from Amazon is the Toshiba 50-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for $299.99. You can also find a bundle deal on an Echo Dot and Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum cleaner that's on sale for $217.94 and $100 off the popular 23andMe Ancestry DNA Test.



These discounts are limited-time offers with some items on sale for today only. This is not only an excellent opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping, but also a chance to snag a fantastic discount before the madness of Amazon's Black Friday sale officially begins.

Amazon pre-Black Friday deals:

Echo Dot Kids Edition $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

A great gift idea for children, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is on sale for $54.99. The compact smart speaker is designed with kids in mind, with 12-months of access to loads of child-friendly apps and skills not found on the regular Echo Dot.

View Deal

Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt Pressure Cooker $79 $54.99 at Amazon

Today only you can get the Instant Pot Lux80 on sale for $54.99. That's a $24 discount and the lowest price we've found for the eight-quart pressure cooker that combines six kitchen appliances in one.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 44mm $749 $669 at Amazon

You can save $80 on all-new Apple Watch 5 with GPS and Cellular at Amazon. The smartwatch includes LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test $199 $99 at Amazon

A great Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit. The DNA test allows you to discover your ancestry composition and includes 90 DNA-based reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and traits.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (certified refurbished) $179 $129 at Amazon

Amazon has the certified refurbished Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $129. The best-selling Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $499 $299 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the top-rated Dyson V8 Animal vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner provides up to 40 minutes of run time and features the powerful Dyson digital motor that's engineered to deep clean homes with pets.

View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner $499.99 $299 at Amazon

If you're interested in an upright vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 is $200 off. The powerful vacuum features ball technology so you can easily maneuver around furniture and corners.

View Deal

TCL 32-Inch Roku Smart LED TV $189.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated TCL 32-inch smart TV on sale for just $149.99. The LED TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV $380 $299.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, the Toshiba 50-inch TV is on sale for $299.99. Stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more thanks to the built-in Fire TV, and enjoy voice control with Amazon Alexa.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $799.99 $498 at Amazon

You can save $300 on the Sony 55-inch 4K smart TV. The Ultra HD TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K X-Reality Pro and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Shop other deals with our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.



TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



If you're interested in Walmart's pre-Black sale we also have a roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals that are happening now.