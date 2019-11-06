Amazon Black Friday preview: deals on the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and more

Just ahead of the upcoming Black Friday sale, Amazon is celebrating Alexa's birthday with deals on its best-selling devices. You can find limited-time discounts on Alexa-enabled speakers, streaming devices, smart home bundles, and more.



Amazon's top Alexa deals include the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for $29.99, the 4K Fire TV stick on sale for $39.99, and the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99. You can also find deals on smart home bundles that pair the Echo Dot with compatible smart home devices so you can use your voice to control your lights and TV.



These discounts are only valid for today to celebrate Amazon Alexa's 5th birthday. This is not only an excellent opportunity to find a sweet deal on an Amazon device, but it's also a chance to shop discounts before the madness of Amazon's Black Friday sale officially begins.

Amazon device deals:

Echo Input $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Get the Echo Input on sale at Amazon for just $19.99. The Echo Input brings Alexa to your own speaker so you can stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

You can save $20 on the best-selling 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speaker. A perfect stocking stuffer idea, the compact speaker is powered by Alexa so you can play music, ask questions and control other compatible smart home devices using just your voice.

All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Just in time for the holidays, the all-new Echo Dot kids edition is on sale for $49.99. The smart speaker comes with a 12-month access to loads of child-friendly apps and skills not found on the regular Echo Dot.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more in 4K HD resolution with the 4K Fire TV Stick. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently 20% off at Amazon.

Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $89.98 $69.98 at Amazon

Get the Fire TV Stick with the Echo Dot smart speaker on sale for $69.98. You can ask Alexa to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the Fire TV stick with your Echo device.

Echo Show 5 $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon. The smart display connects with Alexa to show movies and TV shows, make video calls, check the weather and more completely hands-free.

Echo Plus (2nd Generation) with Philips Hue Bulb $179.98 $119.99 at Amazon

A fantastic smart home bundle deal, get the Echo Plus smart speaker with the Philips Hue bulb for $119.99. That's a $60 discount for the bundle which allows you to control your Hue bulb using your voice with the Echo device.

