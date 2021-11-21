Amazon Black Friday deal drops this LG OLED to $896 - plus get a $100 credit

Looking for a cheap OLED TV this November? Check out this 48-inch LG A1 OLED going for just $896.99 (was $1,199) in today's early Amazon Black Friday deals.

That's the cheapest price yet for this great entry-level OLED from LG, and, to sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is also throwing in a free $100 gift card when you use the code HBQ5KMZKGRRP at checkout.

Put together, this is one of the better Black Friday deals out there right now if you're on the hunt for a display that's excellent quality but doesn't completely break the bank.

While 'entry-level' for an LG OLED, the A1 still absolutely blows most cheaper options out of the water when it comes to picture quality. For example, it still supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and packs in a very hefty 4K processor for great upscaling performance. You'll also get LG's excellent WebOS platform too - a great OS that works great with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Now, it's worth noting that the LG A1 OLED only has a 60Hz display. That's absolutely fine if you're going to be sitting back and watching your favorite shows or movies, but you may want to consider the more expensive LG C1 OLED if you're planning on hooking up to a PS5 or Xbox Series One. The good news is that model is also on sale with Amazon's Black Friday deals this week, and we've included it just below.

Outside the US? See more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals in your region just down below.

Amazon Black Friday TV deals: LG A1 OLED

LG 55-inch A1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,199 LG 55-inch A1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,199 $896.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Head on over to Amazon's early Black Friday deals this weekend to score the stunning LG A1 OLED for its cheapest ever price. Even though this one's LG's entry-level OLED it's still capable of an absolutely stunning picture thanks to its top-notch 4K processor and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Plus, to sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is offering $100 of gift credit on the house when you use the code 'HBQ5KMZKGRRP' at checkout.

More Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - This is the best Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far, and we predict it will be around for long. Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a $700 discount.

Looking for something cheaper? Totally understandable! That's why we're rounding up all of today's best Black Friday TV deals on everything from super-cheap 4K TVs to lavish Samsung Neo-QLED displays.