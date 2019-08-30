Acer Predator gaming laptop is $200 off in the Intel Gamer Days sale at Amazon

If you've been hanging on for a gaming laptop deal that'll save you a fat wedge of cash while still giving you a kick-ass setup, we've got your back today.

We do mean 'today' though as this stunning Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is a Deal of the Day promotion over at Amazon and will be gone by midnight tonight. It's a part of Intel's wider Gamer Days sales event that sees prices cut on a wide range of gaming items. We're talking Razer gaming mice, Steel Series headsets, Razer backpacks, keyboards, monitors, and a few other gaming laptops and desktop rigs too.

Back to this fantastic sub-$1000 gaming laptop deal though. This really is firing on all cylinders and will allow you to crank up those high settings or play VR titles from the start. You're not going to need an upgrade for a long time with this beast.

A $200 discount at this time of year is a rare treat indeed on a top Predator model. You're getting premium features too like a 144Hz Full HD display, 9th-gen 6-core i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Incredible value for under a grand.

This deal ends at midnight as do a bunch of these other top deals in the Inter Gamer Days sale. The Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse is half price at just $34.99. Or if you're looking for a backpack that'll fit a 15.6-inch laptop, then Razer has your back covered (literally) with $36 off for a temporary new price of $63.99.

If you're looking to improve an existing gaming setup, you might be tempted by the $45 reduction on the Razer Ornata Chrome gaming keyboard for $54.99. There are a couple of monitor deals that caught our eye too. First up the ultra wide 49-inch curved Acer model with a $260 discount today meaning it's reduced to a much more likeable $639.99. If 4K is your thing, then you can save $200 today on the Acer Predator 27-inch UHD screen for $499.99.

Check out the full sale for even more time-limited gaming deals. And if you're after something a little less pricey for a new laptop, then take a look at our roundup of cheap gaming laptops under $1000. If you just want something super basic though, you can save even more money with one of our cheap laptop deals.

Don't forget to check out our full roundup of this week's Labor Day sales too.