Super Bowl TV sale at Best Buy: get a 65-inch 4K TV for just $399.99

The 2021 Super Bowl is just weeks away, and if you didn't snag a bargain on a big-screen TV over Black Friday or New Year, there are some fantastic Super Bowl TV deals happening now at Best Buy.



Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale includes a range of 4K TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Vizio with prices starting at just $399.99.

One of the best deals we've seen is this Westinghouse 65-inch TV that's on sale for just $399.99 (was $599.99). That's a $200 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.

Super Bowl TV deal of the day

Westinghouse 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - A fantastic price for a 65-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Westinghouse on sale for just $399.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Perfect for watching the big game, this 65-inch set delivers a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. You're also getting Dolby Audio, which provides crystal-clear sound and enhanced loudness for a fuller audio mix. The smart TV also comes with the Roku experience, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.



See more of the best Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

More Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy

LG 65-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This gorgeous 65-inch set gets a $50 discount from Best Buy. The LG UN7070 series TV features a 4K IPS display for high levels of detail and color quality over large viewing angles, which is a great addition at this size. It's also got a solid quad-core 4k processor and LG's webOS smart platform.

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – This Vizio 70-inch 4K TV is feature-packed, and it's on sale for $649.99 right now. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Quantum Color technology, which delivers over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Sony 65-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $749.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - You can save $120 on this brilliant 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Upgrade to a QLED TV with this Samsung 65-inch set that's currently $200 off at Best Buy. You'll get a stunning picture thanks to Quantum Dot technology, and the Ambient Mode feature allows your TV to blend into your space with enticing visuals.

VIZIO 65-inch CX OLED 4K UHD TV: $2,499.99 $2,149.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal for a premium OLED TV, Best Buy has this Vizio CX series on sale for $2,149.99. The 65-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the intense OLED Ultra Color Spectrum that brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.

