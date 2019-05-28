4K TV deal at Walmart: TCL's 65-inch Roku smart TV gets a $580 price cut

If you're still looking for Memorial Day prices on 4K TVs, then you've come to the right place. Walmart has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $719.99. That's a massive $580 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the top-rated TV that has the Roku experience built-in.



The 65-inch TV is part of TCL's 6-series, which means you'll get a premium picture experience with bold and bright colors. The 4K UHD TV features Dolby Vision HDR which delivers sharp contrasts and accurate colors for a powerful life-like picture. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. You'll get access to thousands of apps like Netflix and Hulu and even your gaming console without having to switch inputs on the TV. The enhanced remote also allows you to use your voice to change the channel, launch movies, turn the TV off and more.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the TCL 65R617 and a fantastic price for a 65-inch TV with premium features. We aren't sure how long Walmart will have the TV on sale, so you should take advantage while you can.

If you're looking for a 4K TV in a smaller size (and price tag) Amazon has the Insignia 43-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for just $199. That's a $100 discount and the best price we've found for the UHD TV that has the Fire TV experience built-in.

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, you can get the Insignia 43-inch TV on sale for just $199.99. The smart TV includes Fire TV so you can stream thousands of movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

