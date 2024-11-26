I've owned the Nintendo Switch since day one, here are the Black Friday deals I'd recommend

The best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals (Image credit: Nintendo / Future)

It's official, the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have landed. If you're searching for all kinds of savings, then you're in luck as I'm TechRadar's Nintendo Switch expert here to guide you through the sales period.

• See all of today's best deals at Amazon

I've already spotted some fantastic discounts on everything that a Nintendo Switch owner could need, be that some more storage with a compatible SD card, a shiny new controller, or a library of top games.

Of course, the sales period is also a great time to buy a console if you don't already own one. Console bundles like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for just $249.99 at Walmart in the US and the Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle for only £249.99 at Argos in the UK are absolutely fantastic value and could even make for amazing gifts.

With all of that out of the way, here are the rest of my top picks right now plus live coverage of the very best deals.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: my top picks

US Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

was $349 now $299 at Walmart At $50 less than the retail price of the console on its own, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is incredible value. The Nintendo Switch OLED boasts a better screen and more storage compared to the base model. You also got a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership thrown in at no extra cost.

was $299 now $249 at Walmart $50 off this bundle is an excellent deal, as it already offers an $80 discount compared to retail price. In it you get a Nintendo Switch console, one of its best games, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for multiplayer play.

was $69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy $20 off the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is nothing to sniff at, especially when the peripheral rarely receives substantial discounts. It's currently out of stock at Amazon, so I would recommend acting quickly so that you don't miss it at Best Buy.

was $59.99 now $35 at Amazon If you're looking for an affordable wireless Nintendo Switch controller right now, then your best bet is this more budget-friendly option from PowerA. This isn't quite the lowest-ever price but it's still a good lower-cost alternative to the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon If you're after a Nintendo Switch SD card, then this licensed model from SanDisk is a great pick and currently 57% off. This is far from the lowest-ever price of $8.99, though, so worth watching for future discounts.

UK Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

£299 at Currys Shoppers in the UK can pick up this brilliant Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes a copy of the excellent Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This is the best value way to pick up the console right now.

£249.99 at Argos This classic bundle has been a favorite over the last few years and made a triumphant return for 2024. In the box you get a Nintendo Switch plus a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Due to the focus on local play, this bundle in particular is a top pick for families.

was £199.99 now £189.99 at Argos This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle includes a special limited edition console in a cute Animal Crossing design. You also get a copy of the latest game in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

was £25.85 now £15.99 at Amazon Matching its lowest-ever Amazon price, this is a great Black Friday deal on a high-capacity Nintendo Switch compatible Micro SD card.

was £35.95 now £34.95 at Amazon This is a fantastic price on Super Mario Odyssey, which originally launched for £59.99. If you haven't yet experienced this critically acclaimed 3D platformer, then now is your chance to do so for less.