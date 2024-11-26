Live
I've owned the Nintendo Switch since day one, here are the Black Friday deals I'd recommend
The best console bundles, games, and accessories
It's official, the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have landed. If you're searching for all kinds of savings, then you're in luck as I'm TechRadar's Nintendo Switch expert here to guide you through the sales period.
I've already spotted some fantastic discounts on everything that a Nintendo Switch owner could need, be that some more storage with a compatible SD card, a shiny new controller, or a library of top games.
Of course, the sales period is also a great time to buy a console if you don't already own one. Console bundles like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for just $249.99 at Walmart in the US and the Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle for only £249.99 at Argos in the UK are absolutely fantastic value and could even make for amazing gifts.
With all of that out of the way, here are the rest of my top picks right now plus live coverage of the very best deals.
Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: my top picks
US Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
At $50 less than the retail price of the console on its own, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is incredible value. The Nintendo Switch OLED boasts a better screen and more storage compared to the base model. You also got a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership thrown in at no extra cost.
$50 off this bundle is an excellent deal, as it already offers an $80 discount compared to retail price. In it you get a Nintendo Switch console, one of its best games, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for multiplayer play.
$20 off the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is nothing to sniff at, especially when the peripheral rarely receives substantial discounts. It's currently out of stock at Amazon, so I would recommend acting quickly so that you don't miss it at Best Buy.
If you're looking for an affordable wireless Nintendo Switch controller right now, then your best bet is this more budget-friendly option from PowerA. This isn't quite the lowest-ever price but it's still a good lower-cost alternative to the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
If you're after a Nintendo Switch SD card, then this licensed model from SanDisk is a great pick and currently 57% off. This is far from the lowest-ever price of $8.99, though, so worth watching for future discounts.
UK Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Shoppers in the UK can pick up this brilliant Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes a copy of the excellent Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This is the best value way to pick up the console right now.
This classic bundle has been a favorite over the last few years and made a triumphant return for 2024. In the box you get a Nintendo Switch plus a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Due to the focus on local play, this bundle in particular is a top pick for families.
This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle includes a special limited edition console in a cute Animal Crossing design. You also get a copy of the latest game in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
Matching its lowest-ever Amazon price, this is a great Black Friday deal on a high-capacity Nintendo Switch compatible Micro SD card.
This is a fantastic price on Super Mario Odyssey, which originally launched for £59.99. If you haven't yet experienced this critically acclaimed 3D platformer, then now is your chance to do so for less.
I'm TechRadar's resident Nintendo Switch expert and currently the one leading the charge on our Black Friday coverage of any related products. I've owned the console since launch day, with a library of hundreds of games and countless of accessories. When I'm not covering sales events like this, it's my job to test all things Nintendo Switch so I know exactly which products are worth your time this Black Friday.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Here's a great deal for those in the UK. The Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle is not only back in stock at Argos but has even been discounted by £10!
This bundle was everywhere last year, which is when I personally picked one up, but has become quite hard to find as of late. It's not difficult to imagine why, as it has a special edition Nintendo Switch Lite console with a super cute Animal Crossing design.
You also get a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is pre-installed. You even get a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership too, which I haven't seen included previously and didn't come with my model back in the day.
I often recommend the Nintendo Switch Lite as the best system for those on a tight budget, as it comes in under £200 and boasts all the same performance as the pricier Nintendo Switch in a much more compact form factor. It's also a great option for kids, as it's quite durable and can withstand drops a bit better than other systems.
Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle: was £
£199.99 now £189.99 at Argos
The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers out there today, but this official pad rarely receives substantial discounts. That's all changed now, though, as it has received a massive $20 discount at Best Buy.
This is a pretty huge deal and whether you're buying for the first time or looking for a spare or replacement, this is a great price. The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is bursting with features like NFC, gyro support, and HD Rumble and also has some of the absolute best battery life on the market. Seriously, this thing takes ages to run out of juice.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was
$69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy
I would definitely recommend keeping links to a few retailers in your bookmarks bar so that you can quickly check the current raft of deals each day.
Lots of retailers are offering their own sales right now, but here are the best ones to watch depending on your location:
US
Amazon: flash deals on bundles and games
Best Buy: discounts on games and accessories
Walmart: excellent Switch bundles
GameStop: offers on games, accessories, and more
UK
Amazon: Switch bundles with many different games
Argos: significantly reduced games
Currys: a wide range of different console bundles
Nintendo Store: regularly includes freebies with bundles
Very: a variety of bundles with top games
Hello gamers and welcome to the TechRadar Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals zone!
This is your one stop shop for all things Nintendo Switch over the Black Friday sales period as I have once again been tasked with finding you the very best bargains. From discounted console bundles to cheap controllers and more affordable SD cards, this year's sales event has already been one of the best yet.
I've been a Nintendo Switch owner since day one and have also been covering sales events like this since I joined TechRadar. I have tested a huge number of Nintendo Switch games, controllers, headsets, and other accessories so will be recommending only the absolute cream of the crop. These are products that have scored highly in our reviews or come personally endorsed by me.
I'm also joined by the wider TechRadar team (who you might spot taking over every now and then to give me a well-earned break) which is comprised of some of the biggest tech experts in the business.
With all that out of the way, grab yourself a nice warm festive beverage, sit back, relax, and get ready to save some cash.