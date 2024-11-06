Everything worth buying in the Currys Black Friday sale – the 25 best deals I've picked as a Black Friday expert

The best Curry's Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future)

It's November, which can mean only one thing - it's officially Black Friday deals season. Currys is just one of the major retailers in the UK that has already launched an early sale so you don't need to wait if you're on the hunt for some of the lowest prices of the year across a wide range of TVs, laptops, and much more.

• See all of today's Black Friday deals at Currys

While we're sure to see plenty more Black Friday deals at the retailer as we head through November, these early discounts are easily some of the best I've seen at Currys.

I've covered Black Friday deals for over four years now so I've got a vast archive of experience to draw upon when it comes to picking out record-low prices on products that we've personally reviewed here at TechRadar. I write about deals all year round - and that includes big-name brands like Apple, LG, Shark, Dyson, and many more.

A couple of my favourite deals today include the LG C4 OLED TV for a record-low price of £1,299 (was £1,599), the Shark HZ500UK vacuum cleaner for £139 (was £179), and the Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) for £299 (was £319). These are, of course, just a small selection of the thousands of discounts that are available at Currys today but they should give you a taste of what's available.

All these top picks are joined by a host of personal recommendations just below. I'll be sure to add to the list as I go if I spot any other noteworthy Currys Black Friday deals so don't hesitate to keep this page open and revisit every now and again.

Currys Black Friday deals: my 25 top picks

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £229 at Currys

I've seen Ninja's recent space-saving air fryer for £20 less in the past, but this is still a good price for the popular and well-rated appliance – especially if you want it in a striking and slightly risky white. We loved it at TechRadar, scoring it full marks in our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review and even putting it in our best air fryer buying guide. Well-built and great-looking on any countertop, it offers five cooking levels across two drawers and two racks, while the 9.5L capacity is ideal for medium to big families.

Oral-B iO3: was £159.99 now £55.99 at Currys

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's 55% off in the early Black Friday deals at Curry's. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £369.99 now £299 at Currys

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal at Currys brings the tablet down to £299, which is a match for the best price yet at the retailer.

JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones: was £119 now £49.99 at Currys

If you're looking for a pair of cheap (but decent) wireless headphones, you can do a lot worse than the JBL Tune 770NC. Our review found that these cans really punch above their weight when it comes to value, offering good battery life and surprisingly decent noise cancellation. They aren't the most exciting headphones on the market, but at under half price in the Curry's Black Friday sale they're at least worth a strong consideration.

Garmin Instinct 2s smartwatch: was £219 now £169 at Currys

The Garmin Instinct 2s is an incredible fitness focused smartwatch for those who would prefer something a little more rugged than the usual options. Alongside advanced training tools and excellent GPS tracking, the Instinct 2s features class-leading battery life and a design that will hold up under even the most intensive punishment. We gave this one a full five stars in our Garmin Instinct 2s review so it's well worth picking up at this record-low price.

Ninja AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £119 at Currys

Simply the lowest price for this five-star air fryer in over a year and an unmissable early Black Friday bargain if you're shopping for the popular appliance. The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer has six cooking functions including max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. It’s simple to cook from frozen while still getting super crispy results. With a large capacity, you can cook up to 1kg of fries or a 1.6kg chicken in each drawer. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or batch cooking.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £449.99 now £299.99 at Currys

The Stratos is one of Shark's most powerful cordless vacuums in terms of suction, making it a great choice for those with lots of carpet, or pet hair to tackle. In our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum review we awarded it an almost-perfect 4.5*. This is an all-black Black Friday special edition, with a complete range of tools and an extra battery that you can hot-swap in. This is an outstanding price for such a complete package.

Shark HZ500UK Corded Vacuum Cleaner: was £179.99 now £139.99 at Currys

I've got a cordless version of this vacuum and I think it's one of the best things I've ever bought. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design and it has impressive suction, all for a very affordable price.

Dyson V10: was £449 now £299 at Currys

The Dyson V10 is one of the manufacturer's more affordable cordless vacuum cleaners and it's an exceptional product that's more than capable of excellent performance. Not only is it extremely easy to use but it also provides decent suction even at the lowest of settings and it can last up to an hour on a single charge. It's not our favourite Dyson model (the latest versions are greatly improved), but the V10 is great value with this Black Friday deal at Currys.

Shark IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £229 at Currys

I've been harping on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for over a year now so I'm definitely going to shout out this over £150 discount on a capable and affordable model from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design, it has impressive suction and comes with several handy accessories.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was £649.99 now £499 at Currys

Here's a solid £150 off one of Dyson's most powerful vacuums, bringing it down to a record-low price. Its LCD screen gives you an insight into your cleaning, informing you how much debris you've picked up. That paired with a 60-minute run time makes the V15 one to buy if you're willing to part with some serious cash for an advanced and high-performance vacuum.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Mario Bros. Wonder + 12-Months Nintendo Switch Online: was £309 now £299 at Currys

Even though the console is older now, Nintendo Switch bundles are still big items during the Black Friday sales. This bundle includes the improved Nintendo Switch OLED console, a copy of the joyful platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a year of Switch Online membership for access to online multiplayer, free games and other perks. It's good value for all these items at once for around the same price as the console by itself.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch OLED TV: was £999 now £729 at Currys

We rated the Samsung Q80D as the best mid-range TV you can buy currently and the Curry's Black Friday sale has superb discounts across the whole range of available sizes. The Q80D offers premium-level features and performance at a more affordable price, including a high-quality and vibrant picture, excellent contrast and fantastic gaming support.

Hisense A6N 55-inch 4K TV: was £359 now £309 at Currys

If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just over £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 at Currys

The C4 is the latest mid-range OLED TV from LG and it's now available at a record-low price of £1,299 at Currys. The 55-inch display features exceptional brightness, rich blacks, premium sound, and impressive gaming features – including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Well-placed in our best TV buying guide, the C4 is a top buy if you need versatile all-rounder for movies, shows and games.

JVC CF330 32-inch Fire TV: was £159.99 now £129 at Currys

I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Fire TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.

LG S80QR 5.1.3ch Soundbar: was £1,099 now £499 at Currys

This LG soundbar system is now down to its lowest-ever price – and it's a huge £200 cheaper than last year. Of course, it's another year older now, but it's still a strong offer for a 5.1.3-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers. We've tested a more basic model in our LG S80QY review, which praised its impeccable dialogue clarity. And with this S80QR model, you get the same performance but with a full surround experience. It also supports HDMI passthrough of VRR for gaming on the latest consoles.

Gigabyte G6 gaming laptop: was £1,099 now £899 at Currys

Graphics card - RTX 4060

Processor - Intel i7-13620H

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Here's a great early Black Friday deal on a capable gaming laptop at Currys. Not only do you get a decent RTX 4060 graphics card in this Gigabyte G6 but this machine also features 16GB of RAM and a powerful Core i7 performance. Even better still, you also get a decently-sized 1TB SSD here, which is perfect for storing multiple games at once.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was £749 now £499 at Currys

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core 5 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.

Acer 514 Chromebook Plus: was £349 now £249 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS This Acer 514 Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was £549 now £399 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks thanks to the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Battery life is good, too with up to 9 hours available on a single charge.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £499 at Currys

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £129 at Currys

The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is down to an impressively low price at Currys for Black Friday – though I have seen it £15 cheaper in the past. This basic tablet has an entry-level processor, a small 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.