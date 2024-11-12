Live
Click Frenzy 2024: the best deals on audio, gaming, laptops and more on day 1
The final Click Frenzy sale of the year in Australia is now live, with deals galore on a wide range of tech
While all eyes are likely to be on Black Friday, you may have forgotten about Click Frenzy. And that's a shame, because Click Frenzy's The Main Event sale kicks off tonight at 7pm AEDT and it represents another stellar opportunity to snap up some serious tech bargains.
As with previous Click Frenzy sales, you've got four days of shopping including tonight, with the sale running all the way through until Friday, November 15.
The Main Event event is one of four Click Frenzy sale events that have taken place throughout the year. Two are dedicated to specific product categories: Thrive (outdoors) and Travel (self-explanatory) while Mayhem, which took place in May, caters to all product categories. Glow, a Click Frenzy sale for all things beauty, will join the roster in 2025.
But, Click Frenzy The Main Event is, as its name implies, the one to really make sure you have marked in your calendar as it promises the biggest and best deals on tech, beauty, home appliances and much, much more. You'll certainly want to keep checking back on the main Click Frenzy website, as insane 99% off deals have been promised (previous examples include a Dyson AirWrap for only $8, and brand new iPhone 16 for only $14 or a Sony PlayStation 5 for just $7).
But for all of the other best deals, scroll a little further down to discover our top picks, regularly updated.
Click Frenzy The Main Event 2024 retailers
Here’s a quick look at some of the top brands and retailers that have participated in previous Click Frenzy sales and that we expect to make an appearance during The Main Event in November.
- Appliances Online - AU$50 off minimum AU$500 spend with code
- Bose - 40% off select products
- Circles.Life - high data, low cost SIM plans
- De'Longhi - 30% off automatic coffee machines
- Dyson - vacuums from AU$399
- Emma Sleep - 60% off mattresses, pillows and more
- Every Plate - up to AU$180 off orders
- Hello Fresh - up to AU$200 off orders
- HP - 50% off select laptops
- KitchenAid - iconic stand mixers from AU$469
- Kogan.com - up to 65% off a huge range of tech, homewares, furniture and more
- Lenovo - up to 50% off PCs, laptops and accessories
- MyDeal - extra AU$10 saving with AU$75 spend
- Nespresso - free coffee capsules with eligible orders
- Sennheiser - 60% off select headphones
- The Shaver Shop - up to 70% off grooming and beauty tools
- The Good Guys - extra savings with minimum spends
Click Frenzy 2024 TV and audio deals
Save AU$245.95
In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review we said it had "plain looks", but when it comes to performance, it's faultless. They're lightweight, comfortable to wear, offer up to 60 hours of battery life and have excellent ANC. We were even impressed by its call quality.
All other colours, including the Pride Edition, are available for the same price.
Save AU$150.95
Prefer the fit of in-ear headphones but also want Sennheiser's glorious sound? You can do so with the Momentum True Wireless 4. The ANC onboard is excellent, there's heaps of customisation available in the app and they sound fantastic.
Also available from Amazon for the same price.
Save AU$90
A decent saving direct from the maker on this curious little Bluetooth speaker. We haven’t reviewed it yet, but we said when it was first announced, it has the potential to offer something even the Apple HomePod 2 can’t, Spatial Audio support, thanks to a ‘sky driver’. There’s LDAC support for hi-res audio from Android devices and we also think it’s a bit of a looker, appearing far more premium than its price tag would suggest thanks to a metal grille covering the front.
Save AU$300.95
This uber powerful Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speaker has the "audio chops [to] rock your socks off," according to our JBL Authentics 500 review, with bass that is truly ground shaking, while treble comes through crisp and clear. It is still a purchase that requires some consideration, even with a 30% discount, but it's one we don't think you'll regret.
eBay Plus members can get it for AU$638 from the Bing Lee eBay store.
Click Frenzy 2024 laptop deals
Save AU$605
While this MacBook Pro does technically use the 'older' M3 Max silicon, it's still an exceptionally powerful machine that will work wonders for professional users. A 12% discount might not seem like a lot, but it's rare to see any further price cuts on Apple laptops, so consider this one while you can.
Save AU$1,800
While a dual screen laptop isn't for everyone, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the best options available. Read our Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review for the full rundown, but we gave it 4.5 stars, and loved the two 13.3-inch, 3K OLED screens and and premium design. While the AU$4,699 RRP is eye watering, the 38% discount brings it down to one of the best prices we have seen.
Click Frenzy 2024 home appliance deals
Arguably Dyson's best purifying fan and now half price, you betcha we're taking notice. There's no heater functionality here but, for the Aussie summer, it's perfect to cool down large and open homes. As our TechRadar colleagues found out, its purifying functionalities are excellent and the fan is really quiet. And it's the wheels are so smooth that it feels like the purifier weighs next to nothing.
Save AU$162
It might not have the touchscreen pleasantries of newer models, but the Barista Express is still one of the best coffee machines for anyone seeking cafe style coffee at home. It has an integrated grinder and a steam want for frothing milk, along with the perfect pressure for precise espresso extraction. The price here is for the Black Sesame colour. Stainless Steel (pictured) can get had from Breville directly for AU$674.10 using our exclusive code BREVFUTURE10.
Save AU$121.99
One of the most talked about products in recent memory, the Ninja Creami will let you craft your own frozen dessert creations at home with ease. And, as we said in our Ninja Creami review, it also works incredibly well to make dairy-free ice cream.
Click Frenzy beauty and grooming deals
Save AU$170
Dyson is price matching other retailers on its latest and arguably best hair dryer. With a saving of AU$170, you get a hair dryer with a plethora of sensors that make sure your scalp remains healthy, automatically adjusting heat and airflow depending on how far away the dryer is from your head. You also get a bunch of magnetic attachments for a styled blow dry too. Available in blue/orange and ceramic/orange via the same listing.
Save AU$150
If you're keen on the Dyson Airwrap but can't stretch your budget, the Shark Flexstyle is a mighty fine alternative. You get a number of attachments included to help you style and dry your hair in virtually any way you wish – oh, and it's great for all hair types.
Save AU$320
We confidently claim this is "still the king" of massage guns in our Theragun Pro review, praising it for its adjustable head, multitude of attachments and the added bonus of guided workouts. It's fair to say the original price will be a tad pricey for many, but this 40% saving should fix that.
Save AU$196
A 70% saving on this Oral-B electric toothbrush is one to take notice of. It benefits from the maker's 3D cleaning technology, comes with spare brush heads and a travel-friendly case. The built-in battery promises up to 2 weeks of use on a single charge and you get 5 cleaning modes to ensure a pearly white smile.
Click Frenzy 2024 gaming deals
Save AU$250
The latest iteration of the Meta Quest VR headset has plummeted to an all-time low price of AU$799.99. And, to help you get started on your VR gaming journey, you'll receive a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow for free. We reckon this one will sell quickly, so be sure to snap one up before it's too late.
Click Frenzy 2024 phone, tablet and wearable deals
Save AU$88.50
An affordable smartphone with a difference, the Nothing Phone (2a) offers a distinct, eye-catching design and a refreshingly clean OS. Performance and battery life are great and the dual camera system is 'ok' but for the money, that should be expected. Note that the deal price here is for the white model (pictured), but black can be picked up for AU$469.
Save AU$352
With nearly 50% off, this is a sensational deal on a fantastic Garmin smartwatch. It's loaded with fitness tracking features, including a full triathlon and, as the name suggests, it can store music onboard for offline listening. The built-in GPS is also especially accurate, meaning you really can leave your phone at home when you're out for a run.
LIVE: Latest Updates
I'm a huge fan of LG's OLED TVs, having owned the current and previous generations of the flagship G4 series. While the LG B4 OLED TV on sale here misses out on some of the G4's flagship brightness boosting technology, it's still a formidable screen that has plenty to offer for cinephiles, gamers and anyone looking to vastly upgrade their home TV.
Our LG B4 review noted, despite using a standard W-OLED panel, this entry-level model still manages to produce an "impressive picture", aided by a new processor that brings with it Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro and AI Super Upscaling features to "help bring out the best in 4K and lower-resolution movies and TV shows."
Gamers, in particular, should get excited by the B4's four HDMI 2.1 inputs for connecting a multitude of external consoles and devices and we can't think of many people that won't appreciate the webOS platform, which is simply a joy to use.
LG B4 OLED TV (65-inch):
was AU$3,299 now AU$2,493 at Appliances Online with code FRENZY50
It's called 'big' for a reason, but it's also called 'quiet' for a reason. This large Dyson air purifier is nothing short of sensational and is more than capable of sucking in contaminated air and kicking out pure, cool air that will be an absolute boon for Aussies during the height of summer.
No matter how powerful the air flow, the Big + Quiet remains absolutely silent, it's almost as if it's been made to be seen and not heard. And if you do need to move it between rooms in your home, it does have integrated wheels to assist you. You can connect it to the MyDyson app too, to see just how good of a job it's doing.
It may seem like an expensive investment, but right now it's half price! It's not often I see discounts of this magnitude directly from Dyson itself, so if you want the best of the best when it comes to air purification and cooling, look no further.
Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde:
wasAU$1,499 now AU$749 at Dyson
Hello and welcome to TechRadar's live coverage of the 2024 Click Frenzy sales. This is the final Click Frenzy of the year and is appropriately titled, 'The Main Event'. That means we should be getting some incredible deals across a wide range of tech from a number of the most popular retailers in Australia.
Click Frenzy deals will be live all this week, until Friday 15 November, although we may see some retailers honouring their deals for a few days after – watch this space.
And of course, let us not forget the elephant in the room that is Black Friday. The biggest shopping weekend is also on the horizon, and some retailers in Australia have already begun dropping 'early' Black Friday deals. You may therefore see a bit of overlap, or alternate use of promotional branding on retailer websites.
While that may be a little confusing, what you can be sure of is that I'll be regularly updating this Click Frenzy deals page with the latest and greatest bargains as soon as I spot them. Happy shopping!