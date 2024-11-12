Click Frenzy 2024: the best deals on audio, gaming, laptops and more on day 1

While all eyes are likely to be on Black Friday, you may have forgotten about Click Frenzy. And that's a shame, because Click Frenzy's The Main Event sale kicks off tonight at 7pm AEDT and it represents another stellar opportunity to snap up some serious tech bargains.

As with previous Click Frenzy sales, you've got four days of shopping including tonight, with the sale running all the way through until Friday, November 15.

The Main Event event is one of four Click Frenzy sale events that have taken place throughout the year. Two are dedicated to specific product categories: Thrive (outdoors) and Travel (self-explanatory) while Mayhem, which took place in May, caters to all product categories. Glow, a Click Frenzy sale for all things beauty, will join the roster in 2025.

But, Click Frenzy The Main Event is, as its name implies, the one to really make sure you have marked in your calendar as it promises the biggest and best deals on tech, beauty, home appliances and much, much more. You'll certainly want to keep checking back on the main Click Frenzy website, as insane 99% off deals have been promised (previous examples include a Dyson AirWrap for only $8, and brand new iPhone 16 for only $14 or a Sony PlayStation 5 for just $7).

Click Frenzy The Main Event 2024 retailers

Here’s a quick look at some of the top brands and retailers that have participated in previous Click Frenzy sales and that we expect to make an appearance during The Main Event in November.

Click Frenzy 2024 TV and audio deals

Anker Soundcore Motion X600: was AU $299.99 now AU $209.99 at Soundcore AU Save AU$90

A decent saving direct from the maker on this curious little Bluetooth speaker. We haven’t reviewed it yet, but we said when it was first announced , it has the potential to offer something even the Apple HomePod 2 can’t, Spatial Audio support, thanks to a ‘sky driver’. There’s LDAC support for hi-res audio from Android devices and we also think it’s a bit of a looker, appearing far more premium than its price tag would suggest thanks to a metal grille covering the front.

Click Frenzy 2024 home appliance deals

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde: was AU $1,499 now AU $749 at Dyson Arguably Dyson's best purifying fan and now half price, you betcha we're taking notice. There's no heater functionality here but, for the Aussie summer, it's perfect to cool down large and open homes. As our TechRadar colleagues found out, its purifying functionalities are excellent and the fan is really quiet. And it's the wheels are so smooth that it feels like the purifier weighs next to nothing.

Breville The Barista Express: was AU $749 now AU $587 at Amazon AU Save AU$162

It might not have the touchscreen pleasantries of newer models, but the Barista Express is still one of the best coffee machines for anyone seeking cafe style coffee at home. It has an integrated grinder and a steam want for frothing milk, along with the perfect pressure for precise espresso extraction. The price here is for the Black Sesame colour. Stainless Steel (pictured) can get had from Breville directly for AU$674.10 using our exclusive code BREVFUTURE10.

Click Frenzy beauty and grooming deals

Dyson Supersonic Nural: was AU $749 now AU $579 at Dyson Save AU$170

Dyson is price matching other retailers on its latest and arguably best hair dryer. With a saving of AU$170, you get a hair dryer with a plethora of sensors that make sure your scalp remains healthy, automatically adjusting heat and airflow depending on how far away the dryer is from your head. You also get a bunch of magnetic attachments for a styled blow dry too. Available in blue/orange and ceramic/orange via the same listing.

Shark FlexStyle: was AU $499 now AU $349 at Amazon AU Save AU$150

If you're keen on the Dyson Airwrap but can't stretch your budget, the Shark Flexstyle is a mighty fine alternative. You get a number of attachments included to help you style and dry your hair in virtually any way you wish – oh, and it's great for all hair types.

Oral-B Smart 5 5500: was AU $279.99 now AU $83.99 at Shaver Shop Save AU$196

A 70% saving on this Oral-B electric toothbrush is one to take notice of. It benefits from the maker's 3D cleaning technology, comes with spare brush heads and a travel-friendly case. The built-in battery promises up to 2 weeks of use on a single charge and you get 5 cleaning modes to ensure a pearly white smile.

Nothing Phone (2a): was AU $529 now AU $440.50 at Amazon AU Save AU$88.50

An affordable smartphone with a difference, the Nothing Phone (2a) offers a distinct, eye-catching design and a refreshingly clean OS. Performance and battery life are great and the dual camera system is 'ok' but for the money, that should be expected. Note that the deal price here is for the white model (pictured), but black can be picked up for AU$469.