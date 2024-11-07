Best Buy Black Friday sale starts now and I've picked the 17 best early doorbuster deals

Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Best Buy has joined the conveyor belt of retailers launching Black Friday sales by kicking off its huge end-of-year deals event with several early access doorbusters. There are impressive offers up for grabs, so I've picked out all of the highlights on TVs, appliances, laptops and more if you're keen to shop today.

• See all of today's deals at Best Buy

A quick note: the majority of these offers are only available exclusively to My Best Buy Plus and Total members right now. They will be available to all from November 8, so if you're happy to wait until tomorrow then do come back to pick them up later. However, Plus and Total members, or if you're interested in signing up for My Best Buy, you can add them to your basket now.

As for the deals I think you need to see, they include this Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum for $229.99 (was $499.99) – an incredible price for one of the manufacturer's basic but capable vacuums. It's also a great time to shop for Apple tech as the older but still incredibly powerful MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) is down to a record-low price of $1,099 (was $1,399).

I'll continue sharing all the top deals from the Best Buy Black Friday sale once it's open to all from tomorrow. You can also stick with TechRadar and follow our huge Black Friday deals hub for coverage of all the top offers from Best Buy and more retailers over the next few weeks.

And remember, most purchases from now until December 31 are under the Best Buy Holiday Price Match Guarantee, meaning if you see it cheaper than what you paid at Best Buy or an eligible retailer you can get a refund of the difference.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

Best Buy Black Friday sale - My Top Picks

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

Buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner for under $250 is a real treat for anyone trying to keep costs down. With the new Dyson Digital Slim, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime with a motorbar cleaner head designed for deep cleaning all floor types – and an advanced filtration system. Simply put, it’s all the essentials you need in a vacuum from the premium manufacturer.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy

Amazon launched a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock for Prime Day and it's now discounted for non-Prime members at Best Buy. It's only $5 more than the offer that was exclusively available to members in July. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of tech can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest TV deals in the Best Buy sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $79.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Insignia F30 Series 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's returned the affordable display to within $10 of the previous record-low price. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size.

Samsung 75-inch DU6950 4K TV: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $599.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and currently has its best discount yet. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's a worthwhile investment for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current pick for best TV you can buy and the 65-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy

The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 is back at its record-low price at Best Buy. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad i3 Chromebook: was $249 now $129 at Best Buy

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now ahead of Black Friday.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS While this is a good price for the MacBook Air M2, I'd suggest waiting to see if the previous record-low of $649 is made available again nearer to Black Friday. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a good offer on an Apple machine right now.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3): was $1,399 now $1,099 at Best Buy

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Best Buy has dropped the price of the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip to just over $1,000. This is $200 cheaper than the previous record-low price. The 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM deliver unbelievable performance, making this powerful high-end laptop a great option for content creators or anyone who needs to multitask a lot. Read more about why we loved it so much in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The WF-C700N remain some of the best budget earbuds around, more than a year after their launch, especially now they've slipped to under $100 at Best Buy. Our five-star Sony WF-C700N review goes into why we rate them so highly, but the short version is that the mix of sound quality, noise cancellation power and comfort is basically unmatched. Especially at this price, which has only been beaten once before by $10.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

This is a great low price for the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support – matching the record-low price. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Best Buy

A $100 discount is the biggest we've ever seen on these incredible headphones. I wouldn't hang around because this deal won't last long. With incredible sound quality, crisp spatial audio, and unrivalled active noise cancellation, you're guaranteed an incredible listening experience.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers and this is a return to the record-low price for one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.