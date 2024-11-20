Best Buy Black Friday sale starts tonight and I'm picking out my favorite deals as they go live

Best Buy Black Friday sale 2024 (Image credit: Future)

After building us up with a steady stream of doorbuster deals over the last couple of weeks, the full Best Buy Black Friday sale is set to kick off tonight. The retailer will unleash a new wave of offers from midnight CST to go alongside the dozens of deals already live – and I'm here ready to share all the best ones with you.

I'm genuinely excited about some excellent offers that are coming in just a matter of hours, as there are big savings and record-low prices on top-rated tech we've tried and love here at TechRadar. This includes the Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $749 (was $999), this Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum for $229.99 (was $499.99) and the LG B4 48-inch OLED TV for $599.99 (was $799.99).

But while you wait for those to become available, there are lots of other great early Black Friday deals at Best Buy that I've been able to uncover now the event has spread out through the month. These include a $300 discount on the Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV – that brings the successor to the best TV in the world down to a record-low price.

Find more of my top picks below, which I've selected based on my eight years of experience covering Black Friday and hunting for the best deals during the massive end-of-year sales. I've picked these as they offer some of the lowest prices of the year or are unbeatable deals on products reviewed well by TechRadar's team of experts.

Do also know that the Best Buy Holiday Price Match Guarantee is in effect right now as well. That means in the unlikely event you see something you bought cheaper than what you paid at Best Buy or an eligible retailer, you can get a refund for the difference.

You can stick with TechRadar for even more coverage of all the best Black Friday deals over the next couple of weeks and into Cyber Monday.

Best Buy Black Friday deals - My Top Picks

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy Available from midnight on November 21

Buying a Dyson vacuum cleaner for under $250 is almost unheard of so this is up there as one of the top offers in the Best Buy Black Friday sale for me. With the new Dyson Digital Slim, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime with a motorbar cleaner head designed for deep cleaning all floor types – and an advanced filtration system. Simply put, it’s all the essentials you need in a vacuum from the premium manufacturer.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price for this year's Black Friday sale at Best Buy – and matches the record-low I saw over Prime Day. It's a bargain price for the basic streaming stick and a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a Prime member. It's a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy I've seen the iPad 10.2 stay at under $200 for a few months and while it's an older tablet the value for money is undeniable. If I were shopping for an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this is the one I'd buy as it can do it all without issue. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. And with new iPads here the chances are this one won't be available much longer.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. It's the one I bought last Black Friday and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a record-low price.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was £399.99 now £299.99 at Best Buy The XM5 are still the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a $100 discount. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. Saving some cash by getting the XM4 is a viable option if you aren't fussed about the latest tech, but wait for the full sale when those older cans should drop under $200.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy Available from midnight on November 21

This brand-new version of the MacBook Air M2 with a performance-boosting 16GB of RAM only launched a few weeks ago so I'm surprised to see it's already got a significant discount at Best Buy – but that's Black Friday for you. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Available from midnight on November 21

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and is down to its lowest-ever price in Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The combination of its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Oura Ring Generation 3: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Save $50 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Processor N200

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS I almost never see a laptop with 8GB of RAM for under $200 so this HP Chromebook 15 is a huge bargain in the Best Buy Black Friday sale. Even with that added performance, it's still a fairly basic device best suited to light use and schoolwork. That's backed up even more with the lean ChromeOS powering it and exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for one of the best action cameras you can buy, then look no further than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. With this healthy $100 saving on the camera and a bundle of handy accessories, you'll be up and running in no time. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.

Asus ROG Ally: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Available from midnight on November 21

The Asus ROG Ally is a respectable Steam Deck competitor that delivers with its powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor. Its touchscreen display supports full HD up to 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As for its memory, it effectively juggles tasks with 16GB of RAM and stores up to 512GB of games, apps, and more. Its lightweight build, cooling system, and other quality-of-life features also add to an otherwise solid package.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are at their lowest price yet. This model of Bose's QuietComfort earbuds builds on the company's spatial audio technology with the all-new Immersive Audio feature and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Available from midnight on November 21

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 13-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 As a long-time Surface Pro owner, I'm considering an upgrade to one of these new models after this biggest-ever discount as we were super-impressed in our Surface Pro 11 review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for all of your essential files and applications.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's early deals ahead of Black Friday feature the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. If you want a cheap and capable smart doorbell then today's offer is an unbeatable price.

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: was $799.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy Available from midnight on November 21

This seems ridiculously cheap for a gaming laptop after a huge $370 discount, but it's definitely on the lower end of the scale when it comes to power. However, if you just need an entry-level device that's capable of playing popular titles like Fortnite in 1080p – and then substituting in as a work laptop when you aren't gaming – then this is a really smart and affordable buy.