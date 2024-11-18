Amazon AU's Black Friday sale is now live – my team and I are hunting down the deals worth buying

It's just over a month since Amazon's second Prime Day sale ended in Australia and we're already covering the online retailer's Black Friday sale. The latest sale kicked off today (Tuesday, November 19) and will end on December 2, giving you a two-week deals marathon.

Not only can you save on your Christmas shopping on Amazon, you can even stock up on pantry essentials for less. But I'm not here to help you find those kinds of deals – as the Managing Editor of a tech publication, I'm here to help you sift through the thousands of Amazon Black Friday deals to find only the best offers on tech and electronics.

From Amazon's own devices – new 2024 Kindles, Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks and more – to flagship smartphones, best headphones, powerful vacuums and more, I'll be right with you finding bargains that truly offer good value for money. I'll list all the best offers on the top of this page, but you can also scroll down further to find more details on specific deals that I think are worth your consideration. You can also check out my live coverage of all the other best early Black Friday deals at other retailers too.

As with all things Amazon, the best deals will be exclusive to Prime members, but anyone can shop the sale. To maximise your savings, though, it's best to ensure you sign up for a Prime membership, which gets you a 30-day free trial and you can cancel any time if you don't want to continue paying. You can learn more about this subscription in my dedicated What is Amazon Prime page.

Deals under AU$100

Oral-B Pro 700 CrossAction: was AU $99.99 now AU $44 at Amazon AU Save AU$55.99 It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but this electric toothbrush can still remove far more plaque than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing. And it's back to its Prime Day price of just AU$44.

Razer DeathAdder V2 X wireless gaming mouse: was AU $109 now AU $44.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$64.01 After owning multiple wireless mice whose non-removable lithium-ion batteries have died, a couple of years ago I bought this exact DeathAdder from Razer for one simple reason: it uses either a single AA or AAA battery for power, so I won't ever be stuck with a paperweight due to failed batteries again. Despite being a generation behind, it's also a fab performer when it comes to gaming, with a dedicated 2.4GHz model and included USB receiver. Super easy to recommend at 59% off.

Oral-B Pro 2000: was AU $199.99 now AU $67.15 at Amazon AU Save AU$132.84 A whopping 66% discount makes this oscillating electric toothbrush quite affordable. Capable of removing more plaque than a regular brush, this model has a 2-minute timer so you don't need to overbrush. It also works with most of Oral-B's replaceable brush heads too.

Sony WF-C510: was AU $98 now AU $79.95 at Amazon AU Save AU$18.05

Our current pick as the best budget earbuds (even at their original price) the Sony WF-C510 deliver a punchy, detailed sound complete with support for 360 Reality Audio spatial audio. They do miss out on ANC, but otherwise they're a fantastic set of earbuds that prove you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for great sound. The deal price here is for all colours. ML | TR | Says 18th Nov, but not live yet

Manscaped Handyman: was AU $119.99 now AU $83.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$36 A perfect travel companion or an extra tool for quick and easy precision touch-ups, Manscaped's The Handyman is a compact face shaver employs a foil shaver and an integrated comb to lift hairs, ensuring you get the best look every time.

Best price Philips Essential Air Fryer (HD9200/21): was AU $199 now AU $75 at Amazon AU Save AU$124 It's a basic air fryer with a 4L capacity that's perfect for a single person or a couple. This kitchen appliance is good value as it will do more than just air fry – it has 12 different functions to help you make a meal. Plus it's got a small footprint, making it ideal for a small household. It has been as cheap as AU$79 before, which makes this an all-time low price.

Colgate Blast Water Flosser: was AU $179.99 now AU $89.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$90 If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. While the Colgate Blast is often sold for the same 50% discount seen here, it's still a solid deal and not much above the lowest price we have seen.

Lowest price JBL Flip 6: was AU $169.95 now AU $97 at Amazon AU Save AU$72.95 Down to an a record-low price for Black Friday but only in one colour option, the JBL Flip 6 is truly a powerhouse for such a small speaker. And while it lacks flashy features like voice control, you get a rugged and very portable speaker that punches well above its weight with bassy sound.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: was AU $149 now AU $97 at Amazon AU Save AU$52 Looking for a fun way to encourage your child to remain active? This is a great activity tracker that's also swimproof. It's also got great battery life and is sized well for small wrists. However, it does require a paired phone to work, so if your child hasn't yet been given one, it might make managing the device a bit of a chore. Available in a few different colour options via the same listing.

Philips Series 7000 all-in-one multigroomer (MG7950/15): was AU $159 now AU $99.98 at Amazon AU Save AU$59.02 There is excellent value for money here as this one tool will take care of hair anywhere on the body. It comes with 15 attachments and offers 26 hair length settings. It's battery life also promises to be just as good – up to 4 weeks on a single charge. It also happens to waterproof. That's a lot of personal grooming for not a lot of money – Christmas gift, anyone?

Phones & accessories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Grey, 256GB): was AU $2,199 now AU $1,787 at Amazon AU Save AU$412 It's not quite the discount we were hoping for, but Samsung's flagship smartphone has received a 19% discount for Black Friday. While the Violet colourway in the 256GB storage option is the cheapest, there is extremely limited stock being sold by a third party. The other three colours, however, are from Amazon. With an S Pen to make photography fun and easy, plus aid in productivity, this is a powerhouse phone.

Nothing Phone (2a): was AU $529 now AU $428.47 at Amazon AU Save AU$100.53 There's something about Nothing that makes you sit up and take notice... yeah, it's the design, isn't it? Even under the hood there's something going on, with a clean OS, great performance and battery life, plus a dial camera system that's not too shabby for the price. Right now, though, only the white colour option is discounted.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (4-pack): was AU $169 now AU $126.30 at Amazon AU Save AU$42.70 While Apple users get the AirTags, Samsung users can reach for the Galaxy SmartTags. Right now, you can save over AU$42 on the pack of 4 – each one costing about AU$32 and cheaper than an AirTag. Just be aware that these Bluetooth trackers only work with the Samsung ecosystem, with the software not compatible with anything outside of the SmartThings.

Tablets & ereaders

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was AU $329 now AU $267 at Amazon AU Save AU$62 Announced in October, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gets you a fancy new colour in Australia, alongside the usual Black. You can get both for the same 19% discount, which nets you the best black-and-white e-paper display yet! It's fast, looks wonderful and gets you 32GB of internal storage. You also get wireless charging that no other ereader brand offers.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was AU $299 now AU $247 at Amazon AU Save AU$52 A 17% discount is a little disappointing, but then the 2024 Paperwhite remains the best Kindle you can get – I should know, I'm currently in process of testing it for TechRadar. Its E Ink Carta 1300 screen is fantastic, page turns are quick and, in the few days I've used it, I've had no issues with lag or ghosting. That said, for just AU$20 more, I think the Signature Edition listed above is a better bargain.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2022; 32GB): was AU $629 now AU $429 at Amazon AU Save AU$200 Shipping with the Premium Pen – meaning the one with the eraser on the top – and getting you 32GB of storage, the Kindle Scribe is a fantastic productivity tablet. It's the only e-paper tablet to natively support Word docs and that screen is just fabulous! It's well worth the investment if you constantly take notes for work or study.

Amazon Kindle (2024): was AU $199 now AU $167 at Amazon AU Save AU$32 I've only just finished testing the latest release of the basic Kindle and, while I think it's got great performance, I was finding it hard to recommend at full price. This small 16% discount takes care of that little niggle for me and, if you're after a lovely Christmas present for someone who loves to read, my recommendation would be the Matcha Green colour rather than the usual Black.

Apple 2022 iPad 10.9 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was AU $599 now AU $486.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$112.01 It might not be the latest model but the 2022 iPad sure is great value even at full price. If you don't need a lot of storage, the 64GB Wi-Fi option is now 19% off, dropping it back to the lowest price that we saw in late October. For your money, you're getting a tablet with a decent A14 Bionic chip, a 12MP rear and front camera, plus Touch ID and Apple Pay.

Apple iPad Air (M2; 256GB): was AU $1,479 now AU $1,317 at Amazon AU Save AU$162 It's only 11% off but that's standard discounting for Apple's more premium iPads, even during Black Friday. But if you want some grunt under the hood of your new tablet, consider this saving on the 13-inch iPad Air. The M2 chip gives it some serious chops, it's Wi-Fi 6 enabled and comes with a USB-C port.

Headphones & speakers

Record-low price Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition): was AU $625 now AU $295 at Amazon AU Save AU$330 Don't underestimate the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones because of their plan looks. Brilliant detailed and crisp sound, along with excellent ANC and transparency modes and satisfying battery life, make the Momentum 4s some of the beast headphones you can currently buy. The Special Edition is currently discounted the most, with an additional AU$40 coupon to redeem at checkout, but the Pride Edition is also available for only AU$315 with a AU$30 coupon.

Nothing Ear (a) Earbuds: was AU $169 now AU $139.37 at Amazon AU Save AU$29.63 It must be nothing – or it might be your next pair of earbuds. Kitted out with ChatGPT integration (provided you also have a Nothing Phone) and active noise cancellation, Nothing's (a) earbuds offer an impressive 42.5 hours of battery life with a low cost compared to other earbud makers. They also have a really unique transparent design that sets them apart from the competition.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was AU $399 now AU $319 at Amazon AU Save AU$80 This might not be the lowest price we've seen, which brought them down to AU$289, but it's still a decent saving, particularly if you check the additional AU$10 coupon box. They're an excellent pair of noise-cancelling in-ears, especially for iPhone owners, capable of drowning out virtually all external sounds. This model is the latest and comes with a charging case that recharges via USB-C cable.

Home entertainment

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was AU $799 now AU $479 at Amazon AU Save AU$320 Bose's compact Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers a surprisingly big sound considering its size. Fortunately, that big sound doesn't overpower other aspects of a presentation, such as dialogue, which instead comes through with great clarity. Streaming support is good, and it can be paired with a subwoofer (sold separately) to increase low-end oomph.

Best price Sony HT-S2000: was AU $695 now AU $549 at Amazon AU Save AU$146 The Sony HT-S2000 might be the right soundbar to pick up if you want great quality but don't want to break the bank. In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we found that the soundbar provided impressive sound quality and we loved the support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, though we would have liked a wireless streaming alternative to Bluetooth and voice assistant support. Still, the soundbar received a Techradar Recommends seal of approval. This is the cheapest we've ever see the HT-S2000 sold for, so if you've been looking for a cheap and powerful soundbar on sale, this might be the one.

Gaming

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow: was AU $1,049.99 now AU $799.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$250 Back to the price it was through most of October, the latest Quest VR headset now comes bundled with one game to get you started. Considering I've not seen this bundle drop any lower than AU$799, I'm not convinced we'll see a better price when Amazon does kick off its official Black Friday sale, so don't dally if you want to experience the world of VR or are keen to upgrade.

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): was AU $539 now AU $489 at Amazon AU Save AU$50 It might be a measly 8% price drop, but let's not scorn it. Chances are we will see a better discount on the Switch OLED when the actual sales starts, but if you can't wait, take advantage of this AU$50 saving and get gaming on one of the nicest screens on a handheld console.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5): was AU $119.95 now AU $65 at Amazon AU Save AU$54.95 This is a masterful retelling of the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga, bringing out the deeply emotional story that first appeared on the original PlayStation. If you're a fan of Square Enix's Final Fantasy series, grab this now. You'll get approximately 100 hours of gameplay from this game, which is excellent value at this discounted price.