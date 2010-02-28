MOApps myTexts snow 1.6 review

Fans of distraction-free writing are well catered for on the Mac. Full-screen editor WriteRoom is excellent, and the superb Scrivener offers a similar mode, as does Pages and the idiosyncratic 'writing environment' OmmWriter.

myTexts snow is another option in this field, although one perhaps even more unconventional than OmmWriter.

In a way, myTexts snow feels more like an iPhone app than a desktop one – it abstracts file management, aiming to be an all-inclusive environment.

The sidebar enables you to title and tag documents (or 'entries') and also acts as the means for accessing previous work. Smart folders can be used to group entries based on tags, or you can manually select an item from the list at the foot of the sidebar.

When it comes to writing, myTexts snow is competent and responsive. The main writing area optionally highlights the current paragraph and feels much like a speedy typewriter.

The toolbar offers word and character counts, sliders for amending margins around text, and access to File, Export and Print buttons. And although the app workspace is plain text only, you can open Word documents and export to RTF, ODT, PDF, DOC, DOCX and other formats.

The problem is the overall approach feels alien and isn't sleek enough to warrant perseverance. The inability to sort sidebar entries is a bizarre omission and the search field can't search within documents.

WriteRoom and Scrivener are superior writing tools.

