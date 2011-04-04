Creative ZiiSound T6 review

Creative's ZiiSound T6 2.1 speaker system is laudably versatile. You can connect it to your audio source using an RCA stereo input for music systems, USB for your Mac and a 3.5mm jack for just about anything that has a headphone socket.

You can also transmit your sounds wirelessly using Bluetooth, which is perfect for Macs and iOS devices. USB and 30-pin dongles are supplied for computers and iPods that don't have integrated Bluetooth, and audio quality loses almost nothing in comparison to a cabled connection.

An infra-red remote lets you adjust the volume, skip or pause tracks and switch between audio sources, and a cabled desktop control pod combines volume and source controls with headphone and AUX-in sockets.

There's a Bass Level Control on the back of the subwoofer too, which is inconvenient for on-the-fly adjustment. It's a pity this can't be controlled from the remote or the desktop pod.

A 2.1 stereo system, the T6 has a three-driver subwoofer and twin two-driver satellites, with upper speakers that can be independently turned to give virtual surround sound. You can even set it up as a 5.1 system, but only when connected through USB to your computer.

Although it's no substitute for a speaker in each corner, this is certainly the next best thing. It defines its space very well, and certainly makes you feel you're at the centre of the sound. Satellites can be wall-mounted using optional brackets, and the system has enough volume to fill a decent-sized room.

Unfortunately, the sound quality is a mixed bag. The top end is detailed and very clear. If the audio as a whole reached this level of precision, the T6 would be in the running for five stars. But the mid-range struggles, giving the overall sound an incomplete feel. Bass is prominent but flabby and indistinct. When watching a movie, deep voices can echo and vibrate.

The ZiiSound T6 speaker system has its strong points, but its overall performance doesn't match its price.

