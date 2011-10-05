Rude Gameware Fierce 5000 DPI Laser Gaming Mouse V2 review

The Rude Gameware Fierce 5000 DPI Laser Gaming Mouse V2 takes customisation to a new level. While it contains the usual programmable buttons, macros and on-the-fly DPI adjustment, it also comes with a number of weights that enable you to adjust how heavy the mouse feels.

Swapping between the weights demonstrates just how much of a difference this can make when using the mouse.

For day-to-day computing this isn't particularly revolutionary – although it's always nice to be able to adjust how your mouse feels – but for PC gaming it can make a huge difference.

Even though the mouse is covered in buttons, we found it very comfortable to hold, and its high DPI resolution and low response time made using it incredibly smooth.

We've tested a lot of gaming mice that are uncomfortable for using on your PC for other tasks, which often means you need a second mouse for when you're not gaming. However, the Rude Gameware Fierce 5000 DPI Laser Gaming Mouse V2 doesn't suffer from this problem, with comfort grips to the sides of the mouse that make using it very comfortable.

The long 7ft cord gives you almost as much freedom as a wireless mouse, without worrying about low batteries and input lag.

The software that comes with the mouse makes it easy to program buttons and macros.

Verdict

If you want full control over how your mouse looks, behaves and even feels, then the Rude Gameware Fierce 5000 DPI Laser Gaming Mouse V2 is worth the investment.