Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750 review

The lack of batteries make this a hassle-free wireless choice, albeit not the most comfortable.

There's a lot to admire about the K750. Its headline feature is that you do not need to keep replacing the batteries, unlike other wireless keyboards.

For anyone who has experienced trying to type when a wireless keyboard's batteries are on their last legs, this is a big plus. As long as the keyboard gets enough light, you can keep on typing without interruption.

Making sure the keyboard remains charged isn't too much of a problem either - the battery life is around three months in complete darkness, though of course it's not recommended that you use computers in complete darkness anyway.

If you have left the keyboard in a drawer for a long time, a quick press of a button lets you know if the keyboard has enough charge.

Not needing to go through disposable batteries makes this a very ecologically friendly keyboard, and the 100 per cent recycled packaging that it comes in reinforces this green ideal.

The keyboard is incredibly thin, which makes it easy to carry about and store, however it isn't as comfortable to type on than more ergonomically designed keyboards.

The keys themselves feel similar to those found on laptop keyboards, so if you find those uncomfortable to type on, then you should avoid this keyboard, no matter how green it is.