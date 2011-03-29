Overview

A perfect upgrade to an aging ADLS router like the TP-Link W8961ND, this Netgear N150 Wireless ADSL2+ Modem Router DGN1000 is firmly aimed at the budget ADSL market, but hopefully without any of the horrible shortcomings the TP-Link suffered from.

Despite its budget credentials, the Netgear N150 Wireless Router provides basic but limited 802.11n Wireless-N networking along with a full ADSL2+ modem and four 100BaseT Ethernet LAN ports.

It's also relatively well styled, taking the more popular shiny black chassis approach, has a small footprint and a useful array of cool-blue status lights.

As is Netgear's way, the unit comes with an on/off switch and the usual external power supply. In the box you'll also find a single ADSL filter plus a network and telephone cable so you can easily get started.