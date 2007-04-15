Dell 3007WFP review

A monster monitor that's got a lot going for it, although newer models eclipse it somewhat

Hard to believe it's already over 12 months since Dell wheeled out the first monster 30-inch monitor for the masses. In the intervening period, the 3007WFP's asking price has slowly edged downwards. Play your cards right with the Byzantine Dell special offer system and you can occasionally bag one for well under £1,000.

In return you receive a truly mammoth native resolution of 2560 x 1600 an S-IPS LCD panel that boasts excellent response times as well as the sexiest chassis in town. However, second-gen 30-inchers such as HP's LP3065 highlight the 3007WFP's weaknesses, including washed-out black tones, slightly iffy viewing angles, uneven backlighting and extremely limited connectivity options. That said, we still wouldn't kick it out of bed.