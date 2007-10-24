Sony Walkman NWZA815 review

Pitched directly at the iPod Nano market, Sony's latest Walkman has a few advantages over its rival. The screen is bright and crisp and the displayed MP4 videos look great. The battery life, too, is impressive should it manage the purported 30 hours continuous audio playback it promises.

The biggest bonus for the Walkman though is its new drag-and-drop functionality; no more struggling with the software-based DRM hell of Open MG just to get legitimate music onto our player.

This 2GB version seems a bit light, and there's no memory expansion possible unlike the Sansas at half the price, but the 8GB iteration is only just over the £100 mark.