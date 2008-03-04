The EF-500 DG ST might not have all the bells and whistles of the competitors but it produced reasonably precise exposures with auto fl ash and camera setting.

The Sigma EF- 500 DG ST is the flashgun for those who think size matters. It has the largest dimensions on test and is sure to get users noticed when they're out and about. The budget price is matched by the plastic feel and lack of LCD display or control buttons.

It simply sports a flash test-button and a switch to select one of three modes. Plus points include the good lateral and vertical head movement, 28mm to 105mm zoom range and a 17mm angle of coverage when used with the built-in wide panel.

This flashgun punches above its weight (or price tag) registering just over f/8 at maximum power. However, users might have to accept a bit of colour shift from the highest and lowest power settings as it produced a cool 6500K reading at maximum power and more neutral 5950K on the minimum setting.