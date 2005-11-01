DMTech DML4126WDT review

We looked previously at, and were impressed by, DMTech's DML-4126WD LCD TV/DVD combi. And now it's back packing even more of a value punch with a built-in digital tuner and HD Ready logo.

Aside from the addition of a logo or two,the new digital 4126WDT looks identical to its older brother. This is no bad thing ,since the deep black screen frame atop a crisp,silver speaker section and desktop stand is very easy on the eye.

The DVD player is mounted vertically down the TV's rear right side,while further round the back is a healthy roster of connections that includes component video inputs,a PC port,two Scarts and,most significantly,an HDCP-enabled DVI jack.Together with the component jack,a native resolution of 1280 x 768 and compatibility with all the key HD formats,this earns the 4126WDT its HD Ready spurs.The one serious connection absentee is a CAM slot. So aside from the odd uploadable update,there's no way of adding extra digital functionality,like Top-Up TV.

Features associated with the 4126WDT's DVD player include playback of MP3s,HDCDs and picture discs.Those associated with the TV are largely restricted to a picture in picture system and noise reduction. And digital tuner features include a superbly presented and fast 7-day electronic programme guide,and full MHEG text compatibility.Note, though,that you can't set recording on external recorders from the EPG.

It's rather a pity,though,that all these features have to be accessed by a remote that's overcrowded with poorly labelled,overly small and unintuitively laid out buttons.

The 4126WDT's performance is predictably identical to that of its analogue tuner-only sibling.Which isn't particularly great news...

Good points on the picture side include plenty of brightness, unusually vivid and aggressive colour saturations,respectable black levels, fair greyscaling and colour gradation, and unexpectedly clean,artefact-free playback from the built-in DVD deck.

The new digital tuner is impressive too.In fact,the lack of noise in Freeview pictures is outstanding,and this is backed up by unusual stability and colour richness to great effect.

On the downside,skin tones across all sources can look too smooth, making people look like a Madame Tussauds waxwork.Also,while black levels are above average,they are afflicted by a slightly bluish tone that can flatten the picture out a touch during dark scenes.Next,the picture is rather on the soft side,failing to do full justice to HD sources via either the digital or component video jacks.

Finally,horizontal motion judders across the screen rather than moving smoothly like it should.

The 4126WDT's sound isn't anything special either .Your typical daytime TV fodder sounds fine,but anything more demanding soon reveals trebles as harsh and bass in short supply.

While the 4126WDT is hardly the last word in performance,it is currently the last word in one-box convenience.What's more,it delivers its considerable multitasking talents at a very competitive price.