LG AN110B review

"Hang it all," said some bright marketing spark, presumably, and so it's come to pass. Because now, it's not just screens and speakers that need straightening above the sofa but your HD-ready projectors too. That's the reasoning for this unusual looking though still rather attractive piece of kit from the people at LG. Other than the iPod looky-likey pictured, a black version is available too.

It's a DLP model with a resolution of 1,280 x 768. Along with the HD-ready badge earned by HDMI and component video inputs, it has a PC D-Sub and the old analogue favourites, composite and S-video, for the visual ascetics of the world.

It's backed up with some reasonably impressive stats for the £1,600 asking price, a contrast ratio of 2,500:1 and 1,000 ANSI Lumens in brightness, though these are, of course, quoted by the company.

Features include an array of gamma presets, peak white adjustment, RGB tweaks, low and high lamp modes and image processing designed for boosting clarity, colour tone and richness as well as contrast, brightness and greyscaling. A 1.42 optical zoom doesn't hurt either.

So we were intrigued how the pictures from this flat-faced machine would squirt out from its oddly placed lens. The first impression we had was very positive with a clean, pure picture that was less phased by the rapid and unexpected actions of the island beasts and insects in King Kong than the audience.

DLPs are prone to two weaknesses: the rainbow effect and motion artefacts. So we were particularly impressed by the absence of either here. The only rainbow we were likely to see would be following a bout of jungle rain while neither prehistoric birds nor giant stampeding dinosaurs caused tremors beyond what their feet and wings did to the air and ground.

Skin tones too were accurately rendered whether ape or man's while colours were generally accurate and subtle, if lacking a little vibrancy.

Kong's island

Where we were disappointed was with the black levels. In some dark sequences, such as down in the ship's hold heading to Kong's island, we weren't able to make out the objects from the background as clearly as we should do with hi-def material.

A less than pin-sharp detail negatively complements this. But it's all relative to the high standard of the format. Performance is generally very good and it you have the space on your wall, it may fit the £1,600 bill perfectly.