Goodmans 1104

Slightly different to the rest of the DAB competition, this bedroom-style micro system with standalone speakers from Goodmans keeps things simple. With no FM or other bands, it just mixes the essentials: DAB radio and a CD player.

Happily, the operation of both is simple. The DAB radio's reception comes via an antenna at the back of the unit, all of which have retractable aerials. We must report that reception of DAB radio stations did cut-out now and again.

The operation of the DAB tuner is very simple, although the small LCD screen is basic and stations must be scrolled though and selected one by one. Chosen stations do tune in very quickly and a simple press of the play button activates the CD player, even during DAB playback. So functionally, Goodmans has got things right here without overdoing it.

The DAB radio station order can be toggled between straight alphanumeric order (even these can be pruned) or by those most listened to. Ten preset stations can be assigned to the grid-style remote, which can control virtually all of this unit's operation.

The remote itself is no design success, being a good third too large for a system of this size and its cheap plastic feel and look doesn't help.

The top's spring-loaded CD caddy is bulky but the 60-track programmable memory does seem rather pointless. The unit sits on a raised glass shelf although the separates look that Goodmans is aiming it isn't achieved. It looks like what it is: a low budget hi-fi system.

Pointless speakers

Like previous Goodman's bedroom micro-systems, the separate speaker's cables are not long enough to stretch very far, so they're likely to remain next to the unit, which makes having separate speakers pointless.

In theory the speakers could be upgraded, but unfortunately no connections to other audio equipment are possible, aside from a headphone socket.

Shame, because there's a tad too much treble in the sound, even with the X-Bass option selected, and this could really benefit from an option to connect an external subwoofer. And the less said about the rock/pop/jazz/ classical sound combos, the better, although the stereo sound is good and adequate for a small room.