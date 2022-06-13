You can get YouTube Premium free for 12 months straight

Audio player loading…

If you have been loyal to YouTube and used its Premium services for more than six years, then it is time for getting some pay-off. As of now, the platform is offering a yearly subscription if you fulfil the above-mentioned criteria.

In a report by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), it has been suggested that a user who was a YouTube Premium subscriber for 2222 days or 3,199,680 minutes got a notification from YouTube saying it's time to celebrate. Further, the notification mentioned that the user is getting a free service of YouTube Premium for 12 months.

So if you are someone who has been using YouTube for six years, then get ready for the surprise. The YouTube Premium service consists of two apps basically - YouTube Music and YouTube. Both the apps are available with no ads and support background play.

Currently, not a lot of users have shared anything regarding the same. Nonetheless, we can soon get to see more of it in the upcoming days as a lot of users are soon on the verge of completing six years with the premium services of YouTube.

Open YouTube on your smartphone - Android or iOS.

Now, tap on the profile picture available at the top right corner of the screen.

Head to the YouTube Premium benefits category.

You will see an option saying 'Member Since' under the username.

After getting the data, you can get an idea of how many years it has been since you started using the premium service.

And if you want to purchase a plan now

In case you have not used the YouTube Premium for the mentioned period of time, then you can look out for the plans currently available in India. The basic plan of YouTube Premium costs somewhere around Rs 139 without auto-renewal and Rs 129 with auto-renewal.

The quarterly plan is available at a price of Rs 399, and the yearly subscription for the same can be purchased for Rs 1290. If you are a student, then you can avail a special Rs 79 per month plan after submitting your ID proof as a student.

Upcoming phone launches in India for June 2022: Specs, launch date, and price