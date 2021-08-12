Xiaomi to unveil new premium laptops at Smarter Living 2022

The upcoming Realme Book Slim was on track to be the most anticipated laptop launch of the season, but Xiaomi seems to have different plans. Company executives have started teasing the launch of new laptops for India, and they look quite premium.

Just days after the launch of the RedmiBook Pro 15 , Xiaomi India officials have started teasing the launch of a new laptop. This development coincides with Manu Kumar Jain’s announcement of Mi Smarter Living 2022, which is expected to be held later this month. Smarter Living is Xiaomi’s annual event for its ecosystem products, with this year’s lineup likely to include the Mi Band 6 , some new smart TVs, accessories, and now, new Mi NoteBooks.

So excited for this @RaghuReddy505 and @manukumarjain ... have to say, getting early access to game changing devices is by far the favorite part of my job! https://t.co/r3XgoTwRIs pic.twitter.com/6boMjR7RMGAugust 11, 2021 See more

Official information is scarce for now, but the images do suggest that the laptop will have a metallic body, large trackpad and keyboard backlighting. Considering that the RedmiBooks now occupy the Rs 50,000 segment (same as last year’s Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition ), we’d expect the 2021 Mi NoteBooks to move to an even higher and more premium positioning.

Previous leaks stated that the new Mi NoteBook laptops in India will be based on the RedmiBook Pro series that was unveiled in China earlier in the year. For reference, those laptops came in 14 and 15.6-inch sizes, and are powered by 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake processors with Intel Iris graphics. Other features include a 90Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 4 support and fast charging via USB Type C. It remains to be seen if these exact models come to India or if there will be variations.

From the #MiWatch to #MiBand to other Smart #IOT Products, #SmarterLiving has taken India by storm with its innovation, since 2018. This year will be no different. The #FutureIsSmart indeed! 🤩RT and guess what all will be launched @ #MiSmarterLiving2022? 🎉I ❤️ #Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/DRgIhcYUv8August 12, 2021 See more

Mi Smarter Living 2022 should take place towards the end of August, which is a little earlier than usual. We’re also likely to see some lifestyle products get unveiled at the event. In the past, this has included recycled plastic shirts and sports shoes. With that being the case, expect a barrage of teasers from Xiaomi in the coming days, not only to hype up its products but also to steal the thunder from Realme’s August 18 event .