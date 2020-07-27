Xiaomi schedules an event for August 4, budget Redmi device expected

Xiaomi’s spree of smartphone launches in India is far from over. Up next is a budget Redmi smartphone, slated to launch on August 4.

Just like the other launches, this will also be streamed online. However, the device still remains a mystery. The device is also listed on Amazon and will be one of the Amazon Prime Day 2020 launches.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Taking a closer look at the teaser reveals some hints about the next smartphone. The upcoming Redmi device might be a part of the “Prime” series which hasn’t been updated since Prime 3s. The shadow reads “NINE” which could be an indication of the device being the Redmi 9. The exact name of the device is yet to be confirmed.

Since the company has already announced the Redmi Note 9 series trio, this could be the vanilla Redmi 9. And, since they are also hinting at the name “Prime”, it could come out as “Redmi Note 9 Prime”.

Taking a closer look at the image reveals a few more indications of the device’s key highlights such as a large screen, big battery, fast charging over USB Type-C and an emphasis on gaming and cameras.

Recently, Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C were unveiled in China. The one coming to India is likely to be a modified variant of them, if not the exact same.. For reference, they both come with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The Redmi 9C and the 9A are powered by Mediatek’s Helio G35 SoC G25 SoC respectively.

As for the optics, the Redmi 9C has a triple camera setup. There is a 13MP f/2.2 sensor with a 75.2° FOV, a 2MP macro with a 4cm focal distance and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi 9A, on the other hand, has a single 13MP sensor. The Redmi 9C and 9A come with 5MP snappers at the front.

The new smartphone will be officially unveiled next week, right in time for Amazon Prime Day 2020. More details about the supposed Redmi 9 should surface in the coming days.