Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Sound Bar in India soon

We all know that Xiaomi sells a wide range of products and is a market leader as well in most of these segments. Its product range includes LED TVs, fitness wearables, audio accessories, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and many more. While the company is slowly increasing its portfolio in India, it is also adding more products under its sub-brand Redmi.

We have already seen Redmi launch a pair of earbuds and a smart band under its brand name and have just added SonicBass wireless earphones along with Redmi Earbuds 2C to its product bag. Now 91mobiles has just reported that the company is looking to bring its SoundBar in India soon.

While the report does not have details about the exact launch date or the product information, it seems that the company may bring the Redmi TV Soundbar to India. This soundbar was launched in China a few months back and could be launched in India with little or no change.

The Redmi TV SoundBar offers a sound output of 30W and supports wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0 and wired connectivity through S/PDIF and AUX. Weighing around 1.6 kg in all, the soundbar carries a minimalistic design and does not come with a woofer. Instead, it has a duct type cavity between two 45 x 80mm full-range speakers.

In China, the Redmi TV SoundBar was launched at RMB 199 which roughly translates to Rs. 2100 in India. In case you didn’t know, Xiaomi already sells a similar soundbar priced close to Rs. 5000 and is available in White colour option only.

The Redmi soundbar, if launched, is expected to come in a black avatar and is expected to be priced aggressively. In terms of the launch date, you can expect the company to announce the availability during the upcoming festive season. Incidentally, arch-rival Realme has also launched a similar product yesterday and is eyeing to add up numbers in the Diwali festive shopping.