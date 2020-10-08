Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi Earbuds 2c launched in India

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched its new SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2c in India. While the Redmi Sonicbass Wireless Earphones come with a neckband design the Redmi Earbuds 2C are a pair of True Wireless Stereo earbuds.

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones feature dual-mic environment noise cancellation (ENC). While Redmi Earbuds 2C TWS comes with support for Google Assistant.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones is an in-ear neckband styled audio device. It comes with on-board volume controls and a multi-function button. It weighs 21.2g and comes with anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones has 9.2mm driver which provides punchy bass. The battery apparently lasts 12 hours of continuous music playback at 80% volume and a standby time of 200 hours. It also has an IPX4 rating making it sweat resistant. It features Bluetooth 5.0 LE which conserves battery even with two devices connected.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones feature dual mics coupled with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). According to Redmi the dual mics work in tandem with the on board ENC to suppress ambient noise.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will be available in Black and Blue colours. It is priced at Rs 999 and will start selling on October 7 2PM onwards on Xiaomi’s own website, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and other retail channels. Post the introductory offer, they will be available for Rs 1,299.

Redmi Earbuds 2C

(Image credit: Redmi)

Redmi Earbuds 2C comes in matte black and Redmi claims that it is easily pocketable. Redmi Earbuds 2C feature silicone tips which allow passive noise isolation. The earbuds feature easy bluetooth pairing which allows single earbuds to be used independently. The tactile buttons on the earbuds help control receiving/ending calls, playing/pausing music and summoning voice assistants.

Redmi Earbuds 2C features improved ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) that allows clear call quality with its built-in microphones. It has 12 hours of usage with the charging case, and also comes with an IPX4 rating, making it sweat and splash resistant.

Redmi Earbuds 2C is priced at Rs 1,299 and will start selling from October 7 12:30PM onwards. It will be available on Xiaomi’s own website, Amazon, Mi Homes, Mi Studios and other retail channels. Post the introductory offer, they will be available for Rs 1,499.