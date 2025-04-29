The Sonos Ray is a brilliant compact soundbar and it's now down to $199

Soundbars can really upgrade a home theater, but smaller spaces don't necessarily have room for them. That's where Sonos' "little soundbar that could" comes in. You can get this compact yet powerful Sonos Ray at Walmart for $199 (was $279) as part of its Walmart Plus Week Sale.

• Sign up for Walmart Plus Week at Walmart

The Sonos Ray fits well with modestly sized TVs between 24 and 50 inches. However, it has more than just its size going for it. It's also Sonos' most affordable soundbar, considering many of their devices and those from other manufacturers easily exceed $500.

If you're still using your TV's built-in speakers and want to improve your surround sound for watching television or playing games, get it now while it's below $200.

Today's best Sonos soundbar deal

Sonos Ray: was $279 now $199 at Walmart The Sonos Ray is the manufacturer's affordable upgrade to built-in TV speakers. Even though it doesn't give quite as heavy-handed of an upgrade as its pricier counterparts, it's more than enough to increase your surround sound for TV, movies, and games alike. It's also an ideal choice for small spaces because of its compact size. Easy setup is another plus.

We highlighted the "big, well-balanced sound" and the "compact size and good looks" in our four-star Sonos Ray review. As per Sonos, its Sonos Ray soundbar was built for the nine out of 10 people in the world still using their TV's built-in speakers. That checks out based on its quality, but it's not just a bare minimum replacement.

It does lack HDMI ARC on its HDMI connection, which is a little disappointing, but for most general uses as an upgrade to your TV speakers, this isn't a huge dealbreaker.

Also, the setup is easy. It's just two cables, and the Sonos app will walk you through it. It also includes Sonos' multiroom streaming tech and works with surround speakers in case you want to expand your setup in the future.

The Sonos Ray is great value for its price and size, but it isn't the best of the best. If you want something meatier, browse our best soundbars instead.