Why on earth do these things have Wi-Fi built into them?

Wi-Fi is everywhere, and it's usually useful. It's usually so very useful, in fact, that we all know where to stand to get the best signals, where to connect to it for free and have memorised previously impossible to remember strings of letters and numbers - some even including varying levels of upper and lower case - to connect to the Wi-Fi of friends, relatives, and that offered by some of the more welcoming pubs.

It is, in short, a modern lifeline to the fun world of the internet, giving us escape from boring conversations, people and situations, adding the thrill of slagging off TV while it's happening to every housebound evening, keeping our apps fresh, and generally meaning there's always something to look at and do as long as we have a thing that's connected to it.

But Wi-Fi's ubiquity has sometimes misfired. The tech makers, ever keen to add "Wi-Fi? [TICK/YES]" to their products' lists of feature, have gone too far in some cases, adding connecticvity where it's not needed, for the benefit of no one.

In the world of kitchen technology, for example, there's no place for Wi-Fi. Same with the bathroom. And the garden. And… lots of places, in fact. These places.