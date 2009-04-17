Two-man submarine for the price of a car

MIT's new affordable and simple-to-dive "pedalo-sub" available later this year

A new pedal-powered two-man submarine developed in Russia is set to be available later this year.

The two-seater sub, as you can see, looks something like a Stingray-inspired futuristic pedalo and has been developed by Russian company Marine Innovation Technologies (MIT).

Prices are set to be remarkably affordable, from around $30,000 (£20,000) upwards – the kind of money that many people would spend on a half decent family saloon car.

Simple to dive

Additionally, MIT says its pedalo-sub will be simple to operate, needing no special training or expertise.

Gizmag reports that "an average person, with the help of pedals, can generate the necessary underwater speed of between two and three knots, for two to four hours, to propel the company's two-passenger UV."

The sub is powered by what the company refers to as the "Coanda effect" described as "a phenomenon where a jet flow attaches itself to a nearby surface and remains attached even when the surface curves away from the direction of the initial jet flow."

MIT's pedalo-sub measures in at a mere 11.5 feet long, 4 feet high and 6.5 feet wide and the company is also offering an optional low-power, combined electric drive for those that can't be bothered with all that pesky pedalling.

