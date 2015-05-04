Twitter reveal of Harley Quinn and the suited-up Suicide Squad

The Joker's main squeeze, Harley Quinn, and her mercenary comrades have been outed on Twitter by Suicide Squad director, David Ayer.

Ayer has taken to social media to give us a look at the first live-action incarnation of the popular comic book villain/anti-hero, portrayed by The Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie, and the rest of the shady characters making up Task Force X (more commonly known as the Suicide Squad).

Also notable is the appearance of Will Smith, looking mean in his full Deadshot gear, with the exception of the character's iconic mask – clearly he's too famous to have his face covered. Fortunately, Smith's complete getup has been revealed in a solo character shot released shortly after Ayer's tweet.

The full cast (from left to right) is made up of Adam Beach (Slipknot – rumoured), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Cara Delevingne (Enchantress), Karen Fukuhara (Katana), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Will Smith (Deadshot), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Killer Croc), and Jay Hernandez (El Diablo).

Suicide Squad will hit cinemas in 2016, and it's rumoured to feature cameos from Ben Affleck's new Batman, following his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Jared Leto's controversially tattooed Joker.