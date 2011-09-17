This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

The tins of Roses, pots of brandy sauce and packets anti-stress pills are starting to stack up in your local shop.

Yes, Christmas is fast approaching. And with less than 100 shopping days until Jesus' 2011th birthday, the tech market is swinging into action.

If you thought Christmas was a big thing in your life, it's even more important to manufacturers and retailers who're once again relying on the season of joy to significantly boost their bottom lines.

So what tasty treats have we been playing with this week?

The new PEN E-PL3 slots into the middle of the new Olympus PEN range, a halfway house between its older brother, the E-P3, and its smaller sibling, the E-PM1 (PEN mini). The E-PL3 uses the same 12-million pixel sensor and 35-point autofocus system as the other models in the new line-up, so the main differences come in the way of shape and a few minor tweaks in the operation and menu of the camera.

It's beautifully engineered, stylish and puts in a blisteringly quick performance, and as such we'd happily recommend it to a budding enthusiast in search of lightweight alternative to an entry-level DSLR.

It's no secret that RIM is struggling to compete in today's ultra-competitive smartphone market. So does the launch of its first full-capacitive-touchscreen smartphone, the BlackBerry Torch 9860, herald a change in fortunes for the Canadian company?

It certainly doesn't have the premium feel of the iPhone 4 or even the touch-and-type BlackBerry Bold Touch 9900. The chassis is pure plastic, with the glossy black finish proving to be the forensic examiner's dream, what with its ability to cling on to fingerprints and smudges. It's hard to see who the BlackBerry Torch 9810 is going to appeal to. Younger users are likelier to flock towards the colourful Curve handsets, and serious users to the Bold 9900.

With its crystal finish, slender lines, distinctive colouring and attention-grabbing price, the 40-inch Samsung UE40D5520 simply oozes shelf appeal. But, happily, its appeal doesn't grind to a halt once you get the TV set home.

On the contrary, it starts to look like even better value when you actually start using it. Despite costing under £600, it combines a lovely design with a long feature count – including a terrific Smart TV system – and startlingly good picture quality that's better than that of many more expensive TVs we've seen. Provided you give the Samsung UE40D5520 a few minutes of your time when you first unbox it, your efforts will be rewarded more than handsomely.

