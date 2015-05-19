Ogle at the weird and wonderful from Maker Faire 2015

Another Maker Faire has come and gone with this year marking the fair's tenth event.

With an emphasis on science and education, attendees arrive in droves to experience the fun and importance of making. Dancing robots, drones, pyrotechnics, crafting, electric cars and more are just a few of the weird and wonderful attractions to ogle.

We joined the gathering of geeks yet again and compiled a collection of the best Maker Faire 2015 had to offer.