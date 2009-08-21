Catch up: this week's most popular posts

This week, TechRadar brought you news of a new PS3 and a price-hiked Xbox; a guide to HDMI 1.4, OS X and little-known iPhone games, and reviews of the latest mobile phones and sat-nav apps for iPhone.

Top five news stories

Official: Sony PS3 Slim, 120GB, £250, September

It is, finally, official. Sony's PS3 Slim is out next month, with a 120GB hard drive and a £250 price tag.

Sony announces screen scrappage scheme

Sony has announced it is to take part in a new television trade-in initiative, which gives consumers the chance to get money off new Bravia TVs.

Microsoft increases price of Xbox 360 in UK

Microsoft has issued official notice to UK retail to increase the price of the Xbox 360 Arcade bundle in the UK. The price is being hiked from the current £129.99 up to £159.99, according to British retailer contacts.

Forza 3 'pushes Xbox further than ever before'

Forza 3 will push the Xbox 360 further than ever before, according to the developers, with group product manager and Turn 10 spokesman Steve Beinner suggesting that it is the best looking game to date on the Microsoft console.

Flagship Canon compact loses five megapixels

Canon launched a successor to its flagship PowerShot G10 compact camera this week - with five megapixels less resolution. Is this the end of the resolution arms race?

Top five in-depth articles

10 things you need to know about HDMI 1.4

With one eye firmly on the digital home there are several significant improvements to the technology, including integrated data connectivity and support for 3D. Here's what you need to know.

The Linux users' guide to Mac OS X

Linux is fantastic, don't get us wrong, but Apple's kit can also be appealing – especially its range of Apple laptops. But if the thought of getting to know OS X puts you off, fear not: there's a lot of common ground between Mac and Linux that isn't immediately obvious.

12 best iPhone and iPod touch games you've never heard of

With 13,000 games on the App Store, and many hundreds of independent developers creating games, it's important to highlight hidden gems. So here are the 12 best iPhone and iPod touch games you've never heard of.

10 record-breaking achievements in tech

Fastest runner, tallest building, fattest man – who cares about any of that when there are world records of technology just waiting to be broken?

After Google: who will be the next web sensation?

Today, Google dominates search, but there's always another major player around the corner; a revolutionary service that comes from nowhere to change the way we use the web. Right now, Twitter is the darling, but will it last? And what's next?

Top five reviews

Hands on: TomTom for iPhone

TomTom for iPhone is here, even if it's a little earlier than expected. We thought the company would release it in September alongside its much talked about iPhone cradle, but it seems the advent of other sat-nav apps onto the market has forced TomTom's hand.

Hands on: Co-Pilot for iPhone

At less than half the price of all its competitors, Co-Pilot's parent company ALK has seriously undercut the competition and will be looking to capitalise on those not bothered about the TomTom name.

Samsung Jet S8000 review

Samsung's latest flagship handset, the Samsung Jet S8000, was released to massive fanfare around the world, and the General Manager for the UK said that he thought it was better than the Apple iPhone 3GS - but can a non-smartphone really compete?

HTC Hero (G2 Touch) review

The HTC Hero has emerged blinking into the light, complete with the new Sense UI, to unleash a smackdown on the iPhone 3GS and the Palm Pre. Android upgraded, this is the most powerful Google OS phone yet.

Sony Ericsson W995 review

The Sony Ericsson W995 is the latest phone to carry the famous Walkman name. It features an 8.1 megapixel camera, an improved media syncing system (which few could deny it needed), HSDPA 3G, Wi-Fi and A-GPS, all wrapped up in a neat, if slightly bulky and button-heavy slider package.