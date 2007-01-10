CES 2007: D-Link draft-802.11n media streamer

The DSM-510 has a US price of $239. Expect it around the £150-£170 mark

Hot on the heels of the Apple TV player, D-Link had some interesting kit to show on its CES stand. Star was the MediaLounge DSM-750 Wireless Media Player which uses draft 802.11n wireless, but the DSM-510 MediaLounge Wireless Media Player also stood out.

The draft 802.11n support already places the DSM-750 ahead of the Netgear EVA8000 we reported about on Sunday, but it's unclear what HD resolutions the DSM-750 will handle.

As you'd expect, it's an HD media streamer that works with Microsoft's Windows Media Player 11 or Windows Media Connect as well as supporting Universal Plug and Play (UpnP). It also supports H.264 content to a display using HDMI.

The media player is expected to ship in the second half of 2007.

The DSM-510 is a compact and Viiv-certified wireless media player. Designed to connect to a TV and your hi-fi, it supports the streaming of video, music and pictures. The player has an HDMI port as well as composite audio and video. It also supports 5.1 channel audio and has wide-ranging format support, though the lack of AAC is noticable. There's no DivX, either.

Video

MPEG-1/2/4, WMV9, XVID with MP3 or PCM, AVI (MPEG-4 layer only) and DVR-MS.

Audio

MP3, WAV Audio, WMA, AIFF and Ogg Vorbis

Pictures

JPEG, TIFF, non-compressed BMP, PNG and GIF