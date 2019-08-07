What can you buy for Rs 1? Find out in OnePlus's 'Diwali Dash Sale'

The festive season is upon us and with Diwali fast approaching, online e-commerce platforms, vendors and manufacturers are going crazy with sales and offers.

The latest to join the bandwagon is OnePlus, who has announced the ‘Diwali Dash Sale’ ( In line with their fast charging technology called Dash, ‘ Clever’) on its newly launched e-commerce platform – oneplusstore.in.

The sale will be held between October 24 and 26 at 12PM, 4PM and 8PM.

A dose of Mystery!

What makes the sale interesting though, is the ‘Rs 1 Mystery Boxes’. At the beginning of each session (12, 4 and 8 PM), a batch of Re 1 Mystery Boxes will be released through a lucky draw.

The session will end when all the Mystery Boxes are exhausted. A participant may keep drawing until she/he draws a box, or until all boxes are taken.

Each account can purchase a maximum of one box only. The kicker here is the fact that the contents of the box will be revealed only when you complete the payment of Re 1.

Unpaid-for boxes will expire after three hours.

How to register?

Before this though, you must complete four steps of registration which are: account registration, mobile number verification, putting in your address and sharing the event on at least one social media platform.

After registering successfully, you will get an entrance ticket, which can be used to purchase one of the Rs 1 Mystery Boxes.

Additional offer for OnePlus users

OnePlus users can register using their smartphones IMEI number for an assured coupon of Rs 250.