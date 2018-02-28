Vivo's Apex Concept phone could see the light of day on March 5

Vivo has reportedly sent out invites for an announcement on March 5 to the Chinese media, with some sections speculating that it could be related to its latest APEX concept phone. The smartphone maker had showcased the APEX concept phone earlier this week, at the Mobile World Congress, currently underway in Barcelona, Spain.

Describing the invite, a Chinese tech blog, ITHome said that the event is scheduled to be held on March 5 at the Vivo Hangzhou Institute. According to the blog, the invite says, “Unlock the Future”, which indicates that it could be related to the Vivo APEX concept phone. This invite is also similar to the APEX promotional material that Vivo had used earlier.

What is Vivo APEX all about?

The company has been experimenting with in-display fingerprint scanners for a while now. Previously, Vivo had teased an under-display fingerprint scanning system during MWC 2017 in Shanghai. Now, the smartphone maker has improved its technology to turn half the display into a fingerprint scanner with its latest APEX concept.

The Vivo APEX comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded into the bottom half of the OLED display, allowing users to place their finger anywhere on the bottom half portion of the display to unlock the phone. The APEX comes with a 5.99-inch OLED display with the now popular 18:9 aspect ratio.

In addition, the Vivo APEX also comes with a selfie camera that pops out when required, allowing the company to make the bezels thinner than usual. As a result, the Vivo APEX has a screen-to-body ratio of over 98 percent.